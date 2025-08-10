Cincinnati Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: (9) Andrey Rublev vs Learner Tien
Date: August 10, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $9,193,540
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV
Andrey Rublev vs Learner Tien preview
Andrey Rublev will take on Learner Tien in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.
Rublev has had a tough season so far. After winning the title in Doha, he secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the semifinals in Los Cabos. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.
Rublev will enter Cincinnati after a quarterfinal finish in Toronto. He defeated Lorenzo Sonego and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the initial few rounds but lost to Taylor Fritz in the last eight. The American defeated Rublev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(4).
Meanwhile, Learner Tien is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. After a fourth round exit in Melbourne, he reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco and Mallorca. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Nicolas Jarry in the second round.
Tien entered Cincinnati after a fourth round exit in Toronto. He started his campaign with a confident win against Leandro Riedi in the first round. Tien defeated the qualifier in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Andrey Rublev vs Learner Tien head-to-head
Tien leads the head-to-head against Rublev 1-0. He defeated the Russian most recently at the 2025 Citi Open in Washington.
Andrey Rublev vs Learner Tien odds
(Odds will be updated when available.)
Andrey Rublev vs Learner Tien prediction
Despite a frustrating season so far, Rublev has reached two finals on tour. He will hope to bring his A-game to the fore in New York and prepare well in Cincinnati. The Russian likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and has solid groundstrokes off both wings.
Tien, meanwhile, has impressed critics so far. He reached the fourth round of the Australian Open at the age of 19 and will be eager to perform again in New York. His fourth round finish in Toronto highlights his current form on tour.
Tien recently defeated Rublev in Washington but might face a tougher test this time around. The Russian should be able to use his freshness and learn from his past mistakes to secure the win.
Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.