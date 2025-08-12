Cincinnati Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Date: August 13, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $9,193,540
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview
Aryna Sabalenka will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.
Sabalenka is the player to beat on the women's tour. Apart from runner-up finishes in Melbourne and Paris, she's secured title-winning runs in Brisbane, Miami and Madrid. She also reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Amanda Anisimova in three sets.
Sabalenka started her campaign in Cincinnati with a solid win against Marketa Vondrousova. She then outlasted Emma Raducanu in a close three set bout, 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5). The Belarusian is making her eighth appearance in Cincinnati this year.
Meanwhile, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has had a promising season so far. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the third round in Paris and fourth round in Wimbledon. She also reached the quarterfinals in Montreal, but lost to Victoria Mboko in straight sets.
The Spaniard started her campaign in Cincinnati by crusing past Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Taylor Townsend in the third, 6-4, 6-1. Maneiro is making her second appearance in Cincinnati this year.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head
Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Maneiro 1-0. She defeated the Spaniard most recently in the 2025 Australian Open.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction
Sabalenka has been one of the most consistent players this year. The Belarusian looks fresh after a grueling run at Wimbledon and will be pleased to get past Raducanu in the last round. She has a potent all-around game and is one of the favorites to win in Cincinnati.
Maneiro, meanwhile, has impressed critics with stable runs at important events on tour. She seems determined to challenge the best players in the game and could make a significant impact soon. The Spaniard likes to add a touch of creativity to her aggressive all-around game.
No points for guessing that Sabalenka will be a clear favorite to win. The Belarusian might be feeling the after-effects of a tough encounter in the last round, but should still be able to pass this test against Maneiro.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets.