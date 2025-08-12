Cincinnati Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.

Sabalenka is the player to beat on the women's tour. Apart from runner-up finishes in Melbourne and Paris, she's secured title-winning runs in Brisbane, Miami and Madrid. She also reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Amanda Anisimova in three sets.

Sabalenka started her campaign in Cincinnati with a solid win against Marketa Vondrousova. She then outlasted Emma Raducanu in a close three set bout, 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5). The Belarusian is making her eighth appearance in Cincinnati this year.

Maneiro at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has had a promising season so far. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the third round in Paris and fourth round in Wimbledon. She also reached the quarterfinals in Montreal, but lost to Victoria Mboko in straight sets.

The Spaniard started her campaign in Cincinnati by crusing past Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Taylor Townsend in the third, 6-4, 6-1. Maneiro is making her second appearance in Cincinnati this year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Maneiro 1-0. She defeated the Spaniard most recently in the 2025 Australian Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Odds will be updated when available.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Sabalenka has been one of the most consistent players this year. The Belarusian looks fresh after a grueling run at Wimbledon and will be pleased to get past Raducanu in the last round. She has a potent all-around game and is one of the favorites to win in Cincinnati.

Maneiro, meanwhile, has impressed critics with stable runs at important events on tour. She seems determined to challenge the best players in the game and could make a significant impact soon. The Spaniard likes to add a touch of creativity to her aggressive all-around game.

No points for guessing that Sabalenka will be a clear favorite to win. The Belarusian might be feeling the after-effects of a tough encounter in the last round, but should still be able to pass this test against Maneiro.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets.

