Cincinnati Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova
Date: August 9, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova preview
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Saturday, August 9. The winner will meet Olga Danilovic or Emma Raducanu in the third round.
Sabalenka commenced her season strongly, winning the Brisbane International and finishing as runner-up at the Australian Open. Despite a disappointing Middle-East hard-court swing, the Belarusian bounced back at the Sunshine Double. While the World No.1 reached the BNP Paribas Open final, she advanced one step further in Miami to claim the title.
The Cincinnati Open marks Sabalenka's first hard-court tournament since the Miami Open. She earned a first round bye at the WTA 1000 event. In her latest campaign at Wimbledon, the Belarusian suffered a semifinal exit.
Meanwhile, Vondrousova has primarily competed on hard courts this season, with six of her nine tournaments so far being played on the surface. However, her only title so far this year came on grass, at the Berlin Tennis Open. Her best performance on hard courts came at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she reached the quarterfinals.
Following a second-round exit at the Canadian Open, Vondrousova commenced her campaign in Cincinnati against Jaqueline Cristian in the first round. She produced 13 break-point opportunities, converting five of them to register a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head
The head-to-head record is currently tied at 4-4. In their latest meeting at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open, Vondrousova defeated Sabalenka, 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinals.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction
Sabalenka's win-loss record on hard courts this season stands at 22-4. Except for her early exits in Qatar and Dubai, the Belarusian has consistently reached the finals of every hard-court tournament. However, she may be slightly out of practice heading into the Cincinnati Open, having been inactive for around a month.
Vondrousova's performances on hard courts this season have not matched her success on other surfaces, especially grass. Although she is level with Sabalenka in the overall head-to-head, the Czech has been winless against her opponent on hard courts since 2018.
Sabalenka's superior gameplay and dominance on hard makes her the clear favorite heading into the match. She is expected to make a deep run at the WTA 1000 event if she remains fully fit.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.