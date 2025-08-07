Cincinnati Open 2025: Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks

Date: August 8, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks preview

Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova will face home favorite Alycia Parks in the first round of the Cincinnati Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

An injury sidelined Krejcikova until May, playing her first match of the season just a week before the French Open. She returned to action at the Strasbourg Open and lost in the first round. Despite the lack of match play, she still reached the second round of the clay court Major.

Krejcikova commenced her grass swing with a first-round loss from the HSBC Championships. She saved match points to beat Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage to make the last eight at the Eastbourne International but withdrew from the tournament after that due to an injury.

Ad

Krejcikova then arrived at Wimbledon for her title defense. She scored wins over Alexandra Eala and Caroline Dolehide to reach the third round, where she was shown the door by Emma Navarro. The Canadian Open was her next tournament, and she lost to Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Parks started the year on a promising note by reaching the semifinals in Auckland. She failed to make it past the Australian Open qualifiers after that, and reached the second round of the season's first four WTA 1000 tournaments. Second-round appearances at the Madrid Open and the French Open were her best results on clay.

Ad

Parks left Wimbledon without a win, losing to Belinda Bencic in straight sets. She made the second round in Prague upon her return to hardcourts, and more recently lost in the first round of the Canadian Open a week ago.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Krejcikova leads Parks 1-0 in the head-to-head record. She won their previous meeting at the Ostrava Open 2022 in straight sets.

Ad

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Barbora Krejcikova -250 +1.5 (-700) Over 21.5 (-125) Alycia Parks +190 -1.5 (+360) Under 21.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Barbora Krejcikova vs Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Parks has lost five of her last six matches, with four of those losses coming against players ranked outside the top 100. She has won eight main draw matches on hardcourts this year while taking nine losses.

Ad

Krejcikova's first match on hardcourts this year ended with a routine loss to Andreescu at the Canadian Open. Injuries have prevented her gaining a semblance of momentum this year, missing most of the season at first and then picking up another injury during the grass swing.

Krejcikova came out on top the only time she faced Parks en route to the title in Ostrava. She has endured plenty of ups and downs since then. However, the American's recent string of losses to players ranked lower than her doesn't inspire any confidence in her at the moment, even against a far from her best Krejcikova.

Pick: Barbora Krejcikova to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More