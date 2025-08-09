Cincinnati Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ben Shelton vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Date: 10 August, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview

Fifth seed Ben Shelton will begin his campaign at the Cincinnati Open 2025 with his second-round matchup against Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli on Sunday.

Shelton had a disappointing opening-round loss at the ASB Classic to begin his 2025 season. However, he did not let this dent his confidence entering the Australian Open. In Melbourne, the American youngster capitalized on a weaker draw, defeating Brandon Nakashima, Pablo Carreño Busta, Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils, and Lorenzo Sonego to reach the semifinals. Unfortunately, his run came to an end against Jannik Sinner, suffering a 6-7, 2-6, 2-6 loss.

Shelton was unable to maintain his form in the next few tournaments, losing in the Round of 16 at Dallas and Acapulco. However, he redeemed himself with a quarterfinal appearance at the Indian Wells Masters.

Before the clay swing began, he suffered a shocking loss, falling to Coleman Wong in the second round of the Miami Open.

The 22-year-old has had an exceptional start to the North American swing. He followed his semifinal run in Washington with a title win at the Canadian Open, defeating Karen Khachanov in a 5-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) thriller.

Ugo Carabelli, on the other hand, mainly competed in Challenger-level tournaments at the beginning of the season. The Australian Open and the Miami Open were the only two ATP events he played on hardcourts, surprising the tennis world with a fourth-round appearance in Florida.

Despite withdrawing mid-match from his opening-round clash at the Canadian Open, he got past Kei Nishikori 7-5, 6-3 to begin his campaign at the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ben Shelton vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the two players.

Ben Shelton vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Camilo Ugo Carabelli

(Odds will be added when available)

Ben Shelton vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli prediction

Shelton is the more in-form player, brimming with confidence after achieving his highest rank following a title win in Toronto. He is also the more dominant server, landing 64.5% of his first serves and winning 76.3% of those points.

In contrast, Carabelli lands 63.8% of his first serves while winning 72% of those points and averages 6.5 fewer aces than Shelton.

Prediction: Shelton to win in straight sets.

