Cincinnati Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Ad

Fixture: Ben Shelton vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Ben Shelton vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Ben Shelton will take on Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Shelton is starting to establish himself as a serious contender on tour. After a semifinal run in Melbourne, he reached the finals in Munich, but lost to Alexander Zverev. The American clinched his maiden title at the Masters 1000 level by winning the Canadian Open in Toronto.

Shelton started his campaign in Cincinnati with a confident win against Camilo Ugo Carabelli. He then brushed aside Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round, 7-6(3), 6-3. The 22-year-old won 73% of his first serve points and saved eight break points in the last round.

Ad

Lehecka at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka has also had a propitious season so far. After a title-winning run in Brisbane, he reached the finals in Queens Club. He also entered the fourth round of the Canadian Open, but lost to Taylor Fritz in three sets.

Ad

Lehecka started his campaign in Cincinnati by cruising past Tristan Boyer and Adam Walton in the initial few rounds. He defeated Walton in straight sets, 7-6(5), 7-6(3). The Czech has only dropped one set in Cincinnati so far.

Ben Shelton vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Shelton leads the head-to-head against Lehecka 1-0. He defeated the Czech most recently in the 2025 Stuttgart Open.

Ben Shelton vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Jiri Lehecka

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Ben Shelton vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Shelton will be eager to maintain his unbeaten run in Cincinnati. With Alcaraz and Sinner still in the mix, the American has a great chance to make a statement. His powerful serves and solid groundstrokes have kept opponents at bay so far.

Lehecka, meanwhile, will feel gutted after a tough loss in Toronto last week. The Czech has been phenomenal on the hardcourts this year and will be hungry to make an impact in Cincinnati. He has an equally potent serve as Shelton, but lacks the tactical awareness at times on court.

Ad

A thrilling encounter will be on the cards in the fourth round. The player who wins the baseline battle and keeps their opponent on the back foot could have a say in this bout. Considering their sharpness on tour, it is most likely that Shelton raises his level under pressure and gets the job done in the next round.

Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More