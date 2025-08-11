Cincinnati Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: August 12, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Shelton at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton will take on Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Shelton has been a force to be reckoned with on the men's tour. After a semifinal run in Melbourne, he secured a runner-up finish in Munich and clinched the title in Toronto. He defeated Karen Khachanov to win his first-ever Masters 1000 crown on tour, 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3).

The American has continued his rich vein of form in Cincinnati by defeating Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round. His opponent was forced to retire midway through the match, 6-3, 3-1(RET). Shelton is making his fourth appearance in the Cincinnati Open this year.

Ad

Bautista Agut at the HSBC Championships - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Roberto Bautista Agut has had an average season so far. After early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Miami, he reached the semifinals at Queen's Club. He also reached the quarterfinals in Mallorca, but lost to Alex Michelsen in straight sets.

Ad

The Spaniard entered Cincinnati after early exits in Wimbledon and Kitzbühel. He turned things around with a brilliant win against Daniel Altmaier and then brushed aside Cameron Norrie in the next round. Bautista Agut defeated the Brit in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Shelton leads the head-to-head against Bautista Agut 2-0. He defeated the Spaniard most recently in the 2024 US Open.

Ad

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Roberto Bautista Agut

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Ben Shelton vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Shelton has won 14 out of his last 16 matches on tour. The American seems to be in sublime form and will be determined to enter the US Open on a high. His rocketing serve and top-spin heavy forehand have caused plenty of problems for his opponents.

Bautista Agut, on the contrary, is still going strong at the age of 37. He has a resilient all-around game and will surely present a stern challenge to Shelton in the next round. The Spaniard likes to control the tempo between rallies, but could miss out on quickness and agility on the court.

Ad

Shelton is undoubtedly the favorite to come out on top. The youngster will be dealing with an experienced opponent, but is most likely to continue his stellar form and enter the fourth round.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More