Cincinnati Open 2025: Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Aug 07, 2025 07:51 GMT
Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys - Image Source: Getty
Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys

Date: August 8, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys preview

World No. 115 Bernarda Pera will take on Eva Lys in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

Pera has had an ordinary season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Auckland, she reached the second round in Madrid and the third round in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian defeated her in straight sets.

The American will enter Cincinnati after exiting Wimbledon and Montreal in the first rounds. She was defeated by Linda Noskova in London and Camila Osorio in Montreal. Pera will be eager to snap her four-match losing streak in Cincinnati.

Eva Lys, meanwhile, has been constantly improving her game on tour. After a fourth-round finish in Melbourne, she reached the second round in Madrid, Rome, Paris, and Wimbledon. Despite a spirited performance against Linda Noskova, the Czech defeated her at the All England Club.

Lys will enter Cincinnati after a third-round exit in Montreal. She outfoxed the likes of Leolia Jeanjean and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first two rounds but lost to Iga Swiatek in the third. The Pole defeated her 6-2, 6-2.

Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys head-to-head

Lys leads the head-to-head against Pera 1-0. She defeated the American in the 2024 Budapest Open.

Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Bernarda Pera
Eva Lys
Odds will be updated when available.

Bernarda Pera vs Eva Lys prediction

Pera has been out of form since reaching the third round in Paris. The 30-year-old only managed one win on grass and will be eager to make amends on the hard courts. She likes to function from the baseline and has a steady all-around game on tour.

On the other hand, Lys will feel gutted to lose to Swiatek again last week. She has gotten off to decent starts at most events on tour but needs to find a way past higher-ranked opponents. She has a solid all-around game and great anticipation skills on the court.

Considering their recent results and sharpness on tour, Lys will be a favorite to win. She should be able to follow up on her positive results in Montreal and have a confident performance in Cincinnati.

Pick: Lys to win in three sets.

