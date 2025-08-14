Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (9) Andrey Rublev
Date: August 15, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Cincinnati, US
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,139,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev preview
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will take on ninth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia in the quarterfinal of the Cincinnati Open on Friday, August 15.
Alcaraz finished runner-up at Wimbledon after winning the French Open this year. He beat Damir Dzumhur in a tight three-setter in the second round in Cincinnati, but then disposed of Hamad Medjedovic and Luca Nardi in straight sets in his next two matches.
Rublev, on the other hand, beat Learner Tien in three sets in his second-round match and then defeated Alexei Popyrin and Francisco Comesana in his next two matches. The Russian has not won a title in a long time despite reaching the latter stages of most tournaments he has played in.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head
The two players have played each other four times so far, with the Spaniard winning three of those matches. Thus, Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 3-1 at the moment.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev prediction
Alcaraz is a top player on all surfaces. He has an all-court game, but primarily likes to dominate with his forehand from baseline. The Spaniard will likely do the same against Rublev, too.
However, if any player on the Tour can match Alcaraz's forehand, it is probably the Russian. Rublev's ability to play his inside-out forehand with a lot of power will be critical in the context of the match.
Rublev will aim to put a lot of pressure on the Spaniard’s backhand using the above tactic. He will likely also try to push Alcaraz to the latter's backhand corner as much as possible. However, the Spaniard might try to play his drop shots to drag the Russian to the net. Rublev probably cannot match Alcaraz in terms of net-play and hence, will be wary of the same. Overall, it should be a close match, but the Spaniard should be able to grind out a victory.
Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.