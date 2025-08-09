Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur preview

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 Cincinnati Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face off against unseeded Damir Dzumhur in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in Ohio on Sunday, August 10.

Alcaraz has continued his dominance on the ATP Tour this year, successfully defending his French Open crown. He has also claimed four other titles, including two ATP Masters 1000 crowns in Rome and Monte Carlo.

After his Wimbledon heartbreak against arch-rival and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard took some time off, skipping both the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open. He now sets his sights on redemption in Cincinnati.

Damir Dzumhur pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Dzumhur has been on the tour for quite some time but has yet to make a significant impact. His 2025 highlights include semifinal runs at the Bucharest Open and Croatia Open, as well as quarterfinal appearances at the Chile Open and Nordea Open.

Before beginning his Cincinnati campaign with a 7-6(7), 7-6(5) win over Mattia Bellucci, the Bosnian competed at the Canadian Open, where he exited in the first round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur head-to-head

The two have faced each other once before, at this year’s French Open, where Alcaraz emerged victorious. Their head-to-head record now stands at 1-0 in his favor.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -3000 TBU TBU Damir Dzumhur +1000 TBU TBU

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur prediction

Carlos Alcaraz begins his Cincinnati Open campaign against Damir Dzumhur in a matchup that, on paper, tilts heavily in the Spaniard’s favor. The World No. 2 comes in with his trademark explosive movement, heavy forehand, and all-court creativity, which can overwhelm most opponents, especially in early rounds.

Dzumhur is quick around the court and capable of mixing things up, but he lacks the raw power to consistently trouble Alcaraz from the baseline. His best chance will be to keep rallies unpredictable, use changes of pace, and hope to draw errors if the Spaniard starts slowly.

But if Alcaraz serves well and finds his rhythm early, he should be able to dictate from start to finish. Expect him to put on a show for the Cincinnati crowd and move through to the next round without too much resistance.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

