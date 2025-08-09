Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur
Date: August 9, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur preview
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face off against unseeded Damir Dzumhur in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in Ohio on Sunday, August 10.
Alcaraz has continued his dominance on the ATP Tour this year, successfully defending his French Open crown. He has also claimed four other titles, including two ATP Masters 1000 crowns in Rome and Monte Carlo.
After his Wimbledon heartbreak against arch-rival and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard took some time off, skipping both the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open. He now sets his sights on redemption in Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, Dzumhur has been on the tour for quite some time but has yet to make a significant impact. His 2025 highlights include semifinal runs at the Bucharest Open and Croatia Open, as well as quarterfinal appearances at the Chile Open and Nordea Open.
Before beginning his Cincinnati campaign with a 7-6(7), 7-6(5) win over Mattia Bellucci, the Bosnian competed at the Canadian Open, where he exited in the first round.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur head-to-head
The two have faced each other once before, at this year’s French Open, where Alcaraz emerged victorious. Their head-to-head record now stands at 1-0 in his favor.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Damir Dzumhur prediction
Carlos Alcaraz begins his Cincinnati Open campaign against Damir Dzumhur in a matchup that, on paper, tilts heavily in the Spaniard’s favor. The World No. 2 comes in with his trademark explosive movement, heavy forehand, and all-court creativity, which can overwhelm most opponents, especially in early rounds.
Dzumhur is quick around the court and capable of mixing things up, but he lacks the raw power to consistently trouble Alcaraz from the baseline. His best chance will be to keep rallies unpredictable, use changes of pace, and hope to draw errors if the Spaniard starts slowly.
But if Alcaraz serves well and finds his rhythm early, he should be able to dictate from start to finish. Expect him to put on a show for the Cincinnati crowd and move through to the next round without too much resistance.
Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.