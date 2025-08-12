Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic
Date: August 12, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic preview
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Hamad Medjedovic in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.
Alcaraz has won 49 of the 55 matches he has played in 2025 and has a 33-2 record on natural surfaces this year, having won titles in Monte-Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, and at Queens, with runner-up finishes at Barcelona and at Wimbledon.
On the hard courts, Alcaraz has a 16-4 record this year, with his best result being winning the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. He also reached the semifinal in Indian Wells, losing 1-6, 6-0, 4-6 against Jack Draper. At the Cincinnati Open, he began with an opening round bye, following which he had to secure a hard-earned 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win over Damir Dzumhur in the second round.
Including Challenger tennis, Hamad Medjedovic has a 23-12 win/loss record this year, with his best result being winning the Oeiras 1 Challenger, where he won 6-1, 6-3 against Liam Draxl. His Main-Tour results include a runner-up finish in Marseille, where he lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Ugo Humbert.
Barring the run in Marseille, Medjedovic also had a decent grass-court result, reaching the quarterfinals in Mallorca, where he lost against Felix Auger-Aliassime. At the Cincinnati Open, he began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction
With six titles from seven finals, Alcaraz has an overall 75 percent win rate on hard courts in his career so far. He has a 7-4 record in Cincinnati, with his best result being a runner-up finish in 2023, losing against Novak Djokovic in the final.
Both of Medjedovic's career finals have come on hard courts. Besides his runner-up finish in Marseille this year, he also reached the final in Belgrade last year, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Denis Shapovalov. This is the first time he is playing in the main draw in Cincinnati.
Alcaraz is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player and is in terrific form this year.
Pick- Alcaraz to win in straight sets.