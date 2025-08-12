Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic

Date: August 12, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic preview

In Picture: Alcaraz in action (Getty)

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Hamad Medjedovic in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz has won 49 of the 55 matches he has played in 2025 and has a 33-2 record on natural surfaces this year, having won titles in Monte-Carlo, Rome, Roland Garros, and at Queens, with runner-up finishes at Barcelona and at Wimbledon.

On the hard courts, Alcaraz has a 16-4 record this year, with his best result being winning the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. He also reached the semifinal in Indian Wells, losing 1-6, 6-0, 4-6 against Jack Draper. At the Cincinnati Open, he began with an opening round bye, following which he had to secure a hard-earned 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 win over Damir Dzumhur in the second round.

Ad

Including Challenger tennis, Hamad Medjedovic has a 23-12 win/loss record this year, with his best result being winning the Oeiras 1 Challenger, where he won 6-1, 6-3 against Liam Draxl. His Main-Tour results include a runner-up finish in Marseille, where he lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Ugo Humbert.

Barring the run in Marseille, Medjedovic also had a decent grass-court result, reaching the quarterfinals in Mallorca, where he lost against Felix Auger-Aliassime. At the Cincinnati Open, he began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over 26th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -750 -1.5 (- 210) Over 21.5 (-110) Hamad Medjedovic +475 +1.5 (+140) Under 21.5 (-135)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hamad Medjedovic prediction

With six titles from seven finals, Alcaraz has an overall 75 percent win rate on hard courts in his career so far. He has a 7-4 record in Cincinnati, with his best result being a runner-up finish in 2023, losing against Novak Djokovic in the final.

Both of Medjedovic's career finals have come on hard courts. Besides his runner-up finish in Marseille this year, he also reached the final in Belgrade last year, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Denis Shapovalov. This is the first time he is playing in the main draw in Cincinnati.

Ad

Alcaraz is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player and is in terrific form this year.

Pick- Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More