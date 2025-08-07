Cincinnati Open 2025: Caty McNally vs Maddison Inglis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Caty McNally vs (Q) Maddison Inglis

Date: August 8, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Caty McNally vs Maddison Inglis preview

McNally at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Home favorite Caty McNally will face qualifier Maddison Inglis in the first round of the Cincinnati Open 2025.

McNally's comeback from an injury hiatus has garnered some serious momentum over the past few weeks. After losing four of her first five matches of the year, she found her footing at the Charleston Open, reaching the third round. She then dropped down to the ITF level, finishing as the runner-up at one event and posting solid results elsewhere.

McNally demonstrated her skills at Wimbledon, where she became the only player to win a set against eventual champion Iga Swiatek, doing so in the second round. She then won a Challenger and an ITF title in back-to-back weeks, and recently made the third round of the Canadian Open.

Inglis is yet to win a main draw match on the WTA Tour this year. While she managed to qualify for some big tournaments, she couldn't get past the first round once she booked her spot in the main draw.

Inglis' Cincinnati Open campaign commenced in the qualifying rounds with a comeback win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz. She dropped the first set in the next round against Anastasia Zakharova as well, but staged yet another comeback, scripting a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win to seal her spot in the main draw.

Caty McNally vs Maddison Inglis head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them at the WTA level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Caty McNally vs Maddison Inglis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caty McNally -325 +1.5 (-1000) Over 20.5 (-115) Maddison Inglis +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Caty McNally vs Maddison Inglis prediction

Maddison Inglis at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

McNally, a native of Cincinnati, will return to her home tournament for the first time since 2022. She won a match for the first time in her most recent appearance, beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich before losing to Ons Jabeur in three sets. She has a 1-4 record at the venue.

This will be Inglis' debut at the Cincinnati Open, and just her second main draw appearance in a WTA 1000 tournament. She made her debut at this level earlier this year at the Indian Wells Open.

McNally has a 31-13 record across all levels this year, while Inglis has a 22-14 record so far. The American has made major strides this season since her return from injury. Inglis hasn't made much of an impact on the WTA Tour, thus making McNally the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Caty McNally to win in straight sets.

