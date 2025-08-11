Cincinnati Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: August 11, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Gauff at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will take on Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

Trending

After a slow start to the season, Gauff silenced her critics with a title-winning run in Paris. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a close three-set bout in the final, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. The American also secured runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome this year.

Gauff entered Cincinnati after a fourth-round exit in Montreal. She started her campaign with a commanding win against Wang Xinyu in the second round, 6-3, 6-2. The 21-year-old won 74% of her first-serve points and saved five break points in the last round.

Yastremska at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Dayana Yastremska has had a good season so far. Apart from runner-up finishes in Linz and Nottingham, she also reached the third round in Paris and Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, the Spaniard defeated her at the All England Club, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Yastremska entered Cincinnati after a fourth-round exit in Montreal. She continued her promising displays by defeating Viktoriya Tomova in the second round, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. The Ukrainian won 66% of her first serve points and saved 10 break points in the last round.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head against Yastremska 3-1. The Ukrainian won their most recent encounter in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Dayana Yastremska

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Gauff has been inconsistent since winning her first title in Paris. She will be eager to find her rhythm this week and prepare well before New York. The American is a proven winner on tour and one of the most resilient opponents around.

Yastremska, on the other hand, has been knocking on the door to achieve a strong result on tour. She came agonisingly close to winning two titles but couldn't make her mark in the finals. The Ukrainian has a solid all-around game and sharp anticipation skills on court.

Yastremska recently upset Gauff at Wimbledon, but the American will be eager to get revenge in the third round. Both players are in similar shape, but Gauff’s strong record in front of a home crowd could give her the edge to move ahead.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

