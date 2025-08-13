Cincinnati Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti
Date: August 13, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti preview
Second-seeded Coco Gauff will face Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Thursday (August 14).
Gauff had enjoyed a great claycourt season in the months leading up to the North American hardcourt swing, winning her second Major title at the French Open earlier in May. However, the American failed to capitalize on her momentum in her next few tournaments, including Wimbledon and the National Bank Open, where she exited in the first round and third round, respectively.
For what it's worth, the 21-year-old has given a much better account of herself in Cincinnati. Having received a first-round bye, she downed China's Wang Xinyu in straight sets before receiving a walkover into the Round of 16 from her Ukrainian opponent Dayana Yastremska.
Bronzetti, on her part, has endured a tough year on the WTA Tour with a 15-20 win/loss record before her Cincinnati Open campaign. However, that didn't deter the 26-year-old from bagging a personal feat this week as she beat top-seeded players like Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina to secure her first WTA 1000 Round-of-16 appearance since the 2022 Miami Open.
Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head
Gauff leads Bronzetti 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The former defeated the Italian in straight sets in their last clash in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells in 2024.
Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction
Going by her performance in Cincinnati thus far, Gauff is on course to hit top form ahead of this year's US Open. The World No. 2 has lately monopolized long rallies with her much-improved forehand while maintaining stability on her world-class backhand. Moreover, her first serve has also been very accurate in 2025, which will put pressure on Bronzetti to play out of her skin during her return games.
The World No. 61 has a much more neutral game than her higher-ranked opponent. She relies more on her double-handed backhand to redirect pace during long exchanges, and although that is a potent tactic, Gauff will be ready to take advantage of any short balls that she receives.
Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.