Cincinnati Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

World No. 2 Gauff hits a backhand at Cincinnati Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Coco Gauff will face Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Thursday (August 14).

Ad

Trending

Gauff had enjoyed a great claycourt season in the months leading up to the North American hardcourt swing, winning her second Major title at the French Open earlier in May. However, the American failed to capitalize on her momentum in her next few tournaments, including Wimbledon and the National Bank Open, where she exited in the first round and third round, respectively.

For what it's worth, the 21-year-old has given a much better account of herself in Cincinnati. Having received a first-round bye, she downed China's Wang Xinyu in straight sets before receiving a walkover into the Round of 16 from her Ukrainian opponent Dayana Yastremska.

Ad

Bronzetti, on her part, has endured a tough year on the WTA Tour with a 15-20 win/loss record before her Cincinnati Open campaign. However, that didn't deter the 26-year-old from bagging a personal feat this week as she beat top-seeded players like Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina to secure her first WTA 1000 Round-of-16 appearance since the 2022 Miami Open.

Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Gauff leads Bronzetti 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The former defeated the Italian in straight sets in their last clash in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells in 2024.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Lucia Bronzetti +625 +1.5 (+195) Over 18.5 (-140) Coco Gauff -1100 -1.5 (-300) Under 18.5 (-105)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Lucia Bronzetti hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Going by her performance in Cincinnati thus far, Gauff is on course to hit top form ahead of this year's US Open. The World No. 2 has lately monopolized long rallies with her much-improved forehand while maintaining stability on her world-class backhand. Moreover, her first serve has also been very accurate in 2025, which will put pressure on Bronzetti to play out of her skin during her return games.

Ad

The World No. 61 has a much more neutral game than her higher-ranked opponent. She relies more on her double-handed backhand to redirect pace during long exchanges, and although that is a potent tactic, Gauff will be ready to take advantage of any short balls that she receives.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More