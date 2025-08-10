Cincinnati Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu

Date: August 10, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu preview

Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, second seed Coco Gauff will take on Wang Xinyu in the second round of the Cincinnati Open 2025.

Gauff had an impressive start to the season, winning the United Cup and reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. While she didn't match these results for the remainder of the hardcourt swing, she rediscovered her form during the clay swing with back-to-back runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Gauff then reached her second final at the French Open, with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka standing between her and the title. She rallied from a set down to beat the top seed for her second Major title. The high from her triumph didn't last for too long as she didn't win a match during the grass swing. While she lost in the fourth round of the Canadian Open to Victoria Mboko upon her return to hardcourts, she won the doubles title with McCartney Kessler.

Wang commenced her run in Cincinnati against Emiliana Arango. Neither player maintained the lead they acquired in the first set. Wang later saved a set point to force a tie-break, in which she came out on top to take the set. She went down 1-2 in the second set but regrouped to win five of the next six games to register a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Wang won their previous encounter at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -450 +1.5 (-1400) Over 19.5 (-140) Wang Xinyu +320 -1.5 (+550) Under 19.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Wang Xinyu at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Although Gauff won the doubles title at the Canadian Open, she hit a total of 38 double faults across her three singles matches. She has a 15-6 record on hardcourts this year, and a 33-11 record overall. She has advanced beyond the second round of the Cincinnati Open just once in her career, when she won the title in 2023.

Wang's win over Arango was her very first at the Cincinnati Open. She improved her record on hardcourts to 9-9 at the main draw level with the win. While she has had some good results this year, she has also been wildly inconsistent.

Both of their previous meetings took place on grass, that too in Berlin. Gauff won in straight sets when they first met in 2022, and Wang returned the favor a couple of months ago. However, replicating the feat could prove to be difficult for her.

Wang has a 1-5 career record against 10 players on hardcourts. Gauff finds a way to win against most players even if parts of her game aren't working in harmony. She will be the favorite to beat Wang even if her serve lands her in trouble once again.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

