Cincinnati Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Olga Danilović preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (30) Emma Raducanu vs Olga Danilovic

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Olga Danilovic preview

30th seed Emma Raducanu will begin her campaign at the Cincinnati Open 2025 with her second-round matchup set against Serbia’s Olga Danilovic.

Raducanu began her season with dominant wins over fairly tough opponents at the Australian Open, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova and Amanda Anisimova without dropping a set. However, her run came to an end following a 1-6, 0-6 loss against Iga Swiatek in the third round.

The Brit youngster had a tough stretch over the next month, suffering opening-round losses in each of the three tournaments that she participated in. She fell to Cristina Bucșa, Marketa Vondroušová, and Alexandrova in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, respectively.

Raducanu snapped this skid in Dubai, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2. But she followed it up with back-to-back losses. Raducanu finally found her rhythm in mid-March, defeating Sayaka Ishii, Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, and Anisimova to reach the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. She ultimately lost to Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6.

Raducanu began her North American swing in Washington, reaching the semifinals of the Citi DC Open. Unfortunately, she was unable to maintain her fine form, losing in the third round of the Canadian Open.

Danilovic, on the other hand, had a deep run in the Australian Open, taking down Arantxa Rus, Liudmila Samsonova, and Pegula on her way to the fourth round.

Injuries limited her to participating in merely three tournaments over the next two months, combining for a 1-3 win/loss record in the Winners Open, Indian Wells, and Miami.

The Serb had a disappointing start to the North American swing, losing in the opening round of the Canadian Open. However, she has bounced back well, defeating Katie Boulter 6-0, 7-5 to kickstart her campaign at the Cincinnati Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the two players.

Emma Raducanu vs Olga Danilovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu -275 -3.5 (-155) Over 20.5 (-125) Olga Danilovic +210 +3.5 (-105) Under 20.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Raducanu comes into the matchup as the higher-ranked player and is currently in better form. She is the quicker of the two, with stronger groundstrokes and a proven ability to perform well under pressure, converting a higher percentage of her break points.

Still, Danilovic is expected to put up a strong fight. Her serve is a major weapon on this surface, landing 67.3% of her first serves and 86.7% of her second serves, while winning 64.2% and 47.7% of the points behind them. In comparison, Raducanu lands 65.7% of her first serves and 85% of her second serves, winning 63.8% and 44.2% of the points, respectively.

Prediction: Raducanu to win in three sets.

