Cincinnati Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (23) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: August 11, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,139,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

23rd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will take on Arthur Rinderknech of France in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 11.

Ad

Trending

Auger-Aliassime beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in straight sets in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. Prior to that, he lost in the second round of both the National Bank Open and Wimbledon. He lost in the first round of the French Open as well, thus making it a very ordinary season so far.

Rinderknech, meanwhile, beat Nuno Borges in straight sets in the first round and then upset Casper Ruud in three sets in the second round at the Cincinnati Open. He lost in the first round of the National Bank Open and the third round of Wimbledon. He failed to qualify beyond the first round of the French Open as well, losing to World No. 1, Jannik Sinner. Thus, he is having an ordinary season as well.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The two players have met each other on one occasion so far, with the Canadian winning the match. Auger-Aliassime thus leads their head-to-head 1-0 at the moment.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime Arthur Rinderknech

Ad

(Odds to be updated when available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction

Both Auger-Aliassime and Rinderknech have big serves. The Canadian's backhand is his weakness, and Rinderknech will look to direct more traffic towards his backhand. Auger-Aliassime relies a lot on playing backhand slices, and Rinderknech should be prepared to get a lot of those played at him.

The Frenchman will also look to win a lot of easy points off his serve. However, Auger-Aliassime's superior forehand will help him assert his supremacy in the match. Auger-Aliassime is also a proven big-match Player and will rely on his experience as well.

Ad

However, neither of the two players has been in good form recently. Hence, both of them will try to prove a point by winning the match on Monday. However, as of now, the Canadian seems to be the favorite to win the match. The Frenchman, however, should be able to take a set off Auger-Aliassime at the very least.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More