Cincinnati Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: (23) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech
Date: August 11, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Third round (Round of 32)
Venue: Cincinnati, US
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,139,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
23rd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will take on Arthur Rinderknech of France in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, August 11.
Auger-Aliassime beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in straight sets in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. Prior to that, he lost in the second round of both the National Bank Open and Wimbledon. He lost in the first round of the French Open as well, thus making it a very ordinary season so far.
Rinderknech, meanwhile, beat Nuno Borges in straight sets in the first round and then upset Casper Ruud in three sets in the second round at the Cincinnati Open. He lost in the first round of the National Bank Open and the third round of Wimbledon. He failed to qualify beyond the first round of the French Open as well, losing to World No. 1, Jannik Sinner. Thus, he is having an ordinary season as well.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
The two players have met each other on one occasion so far, with the Canadian winning the match. Auger-Aliassime thus leads their head-to-head 1-0 at the moment.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
Both Auger-Aliassime and Rinderknech have big serves. The Canadian's backhand is his weakness, and Rinderknech will look to direct more traffic towards his backhand. Auger-Aliassime relies a lot on playing backhand slices, and Rinderknech should be prepared to get a lot of those played at him.
The Frenchman will also look to win a lot of easy points off his serve. However, Auger-Aliassime's superior forehand will help him assert his supremacy in the match. Auger-Aliassime is also a proven big-match Player and will rely on his experience as well.
However, neither of the two players has been in good form recently. Hence, both of them will try to prove a point by winning the match on Monday. However, as of now, the Canadian seems to be the favorite to win the match. The Frenchman, however, should be able to take a set off Auger-Aliassime at the very least.
Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.