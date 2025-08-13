  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Cincinnati Open 2025
  • Cincinnati Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Cincinnati Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Aug 13, 2025 07:49 GMT
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (23) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Benjamin Bonzi in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aliassime has had a good season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Adelaide and Montpellier, he also secured a runner-up finish in Dubai. He also reached the semifinals in Stuttgart and Mallorca, where he lost to Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets.

Aliassime entered Cincinnati after a second-round exit in Toronto. He steadied the ship with a solid win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry and then eliminated Arthur Rinderknech in the next round. The Canadian defeated Rinderknech in two hours, 7-6(4), 4-2 (RET).

Ad
Bonzi at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Bonzi at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Benjamin Bonzi has had a hectic season so far. After a third-round exit in Madrid, he chalked up early exits in Paris, Wimbledon, and Toronto. He took on Adam Walton in the first round of the Canadian Open and lost to the Australian in three sets, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Ad

Bonzi has been clinical in Cincinnati so far. He started his campaign with brilliant wins over Matteo Arnaldi and Lorenzo Musetti in the first two rounds and then outsmarted Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third. The Frenchman defeated Tsitsipas in three sets, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Benjamin Bonzi
Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Aliassime has performed well throughout the season but has yet to make a significant impact at the Majors. The Canadian is no longer a youngster and will be eager to compete against the best players on tour. He has a formidable all-around game and a splendid forehand in his armour.

Bonzi, on the other hand, has been instrumental in Cincinnati. He showcased his resiliency with a splendid win against Tsitsipas and has a great chance to enter the quarterfinals. He likes to play a patient brand of tennis and moves effortlessly on the court.

Ad

Despite Bonzi's incredible run, Aliassime will be a favourite to win. The Canadian looks poised for a deep run after the first two matches and shouldn't have too many problems in the fourth round.

Pick: Aliassime to win in three sets.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications