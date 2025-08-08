Cincinnati Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (23) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Date: August 9, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview
23rd-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Saturday, August 9. The winner will meet Casper Ruud or Arthur Rinderknech in the third round.
Auger-Aliassime has had a scintillating run on hard courts this season. His only titles so far have come on hard, at the Adelaide International and the Open Occitanie. Moreover, he finished as runner-up at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
However, Auger-Aliassime's last three hard-court outings turned out to be upsetting. After managing just a single win at the Sunshine Double, the 25-year-old returned to North American soil at the Canadian Open. There, he suffered a straight-sets loss against Fabian Marozsan in the second round. He has earned a first-round bye in Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, Etcheverry had played just five hard-court tournaments before the Cincinnati Open. His best performance came at the recently concluded Canadian Open, where he defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Tallon Griekspoor before falling to Francisco Cerundolo in the third round.
Etcheverry commenced his campaign at the Cincinnati Open against Shang Juncheng in the first round. After losing a closely fought first set on a tie-break, the Argentine fought back with his strong serving game to draw level. He then earned a crucial break at 4-4 in the decider and held his serve to close out the match, 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-4.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head
This will be the first time the two cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Saturday's fixture.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds
(Odds will be updated once available.)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction
Auger-Aliassime has a 16-7 win-loss record on hard this season. However, he achieved only one win in the four matches he has played so far on North American hard-courts. His inconsistent serves were a point of concern in his defeat against Marozsan at the Canadian Open.
Etcheverry registered consecutive wins on hard for the first time this season in Toronto. In his first-round win over Juncheng at the Cincinnati Open, he struggled to dictate the rallies and relied mostly on his powerful serves to get through.
Auger-Aliassime's hard-court capabilities make him the clear favourite in this fixture. Although his recent form has been concerning, he should not face much trouble this early in the tournament. However, he has to be cautious with his serves to prevent an upset.
Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.