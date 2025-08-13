Cincinnati Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs (7) Holger Rune

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Holger Rune preview

In Picture: Tiafoe in action (Getty)

One of the fourth round matches at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will feature tenth seed and last year's runner-up Frances Tiafoe taking on seventh seed Holger Rune.

Ad

Trending

Tiafoe has won 24 of the 41 matches in 2025, reaching the final in Houston, where he lost against Jenson Brooksby. He also reached the quarterfinals at the French Open, losing against Lorenzo Musetti.

Tiafoe has won 12 of the 20 matches he has played on a hard court this year. He began his North American hard-court swing with a quarterfinal appearance in Washington, where he lost 6-7 (2), 4-6 against Ben Shelton, and then lost 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round in Toronto.

Ad

At the Cincinnati Open, Tiafoe got a bye in the first round, following which he won 6-4, 6-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round, and then won 6-4, 6-4 against 20th seed Ugo Humbert in the third round.

Holger Rune has a 26-15 win/loss record in 2025, with the Dane winning the Barcelona Open with a win over Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He also had a decent grass-court result at Queen's Club, where he lost against Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Rune has a 15-8 record on hard courts this year, with his best result on the surface being a runner-up finish in Indian Wells. He began his North American hard-court swing with a 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 loss against Alexei Popyrin in the third round at the Canadian Open. In Cincinnati, he received a bye in the first round after which he won 7-5, 7-6 (5) against Roman Safiullin in the second round and then won 7-6 (4), 6-3 against 28th seed Alex Michelsen in the third round.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Tiafoe has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Rune, winning the only match 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) at Cincinnati last year.

Frances Tiafoe vs Holger Rune odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe +110 +1.5 (-235) Under 23.5 (-140) Holger Rune -140 -1.5 (+160) Over 23.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Holger Rune prediction

Tiafoe has reached four hard-court finals in his career, winning one title on the surface back in 2018. He has a 13-8 win/loss record at Cincinnati, with his best-ever finish last year, where he reached the final, losing to Jannik Sinner.

Rune has won two hard-court titles from six finals on the surface, the last of which came at the Paris Masters in 2022. He has a 6-3 win/loss record in Cincinnati, with his best result coming last year, where he lost against Tiafoe in the semifinal.

Ad

Tiafoe is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match, as the American player has won against Rune at this event and will have the crowd support behind him.

Pick- Tiafoe to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More