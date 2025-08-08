Cincinnati Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Date: August 9, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Frances Tiafoe vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview
After a first-round bye, 10th seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the Cincinnati Open 2025.
Tiafoe didn't win back-to-back matches during the hardcourt swing at the start of the season. He immediately hit the ground running once the tour moved on to clay, finishing as the runner-up in Houston. He also made the fourth round of the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open.
The grass swing wasn't as successful for Tiafoe, concluding it with a second-round exit from Wimbledon. He resumed his hardcourt season at the Citi DC Open. He beat Aleksandar Kovacevic and Flavio Cobolli before losing to Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. He reached the fourth round of the recently concluded Canadian Open, going down to Alex de Minaur in three sets.
While Tiafoe received a first-round bye in Cincinnati, Carballes Baena kicked off his campaign against Hugo Gaston. The Spaniard got broken in the very first game of the match but turned things around to take the set.
Carballes Baena was on the verge of victory in the second set, serving for the match at 5-3. However, Gaston nabbed the next four games to force a decider. The two were on even terms for most of the third set, until the Spaniard raised his level towards the end. He went on a three-game run to wrap up a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win.
Frances Tiafoe vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Frances Tiafoe vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Frances Tiafoe vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction
After not winning back-to-back matches on hardcourts at the start of the season, Tiafoe has slowly improved his results on the surface in recent weeks. A runner-up at last year's Cincinnati Open, he will aim to continue his good run of form to make another deep run here.
Carballes Baena made a winning debut in Cincinnati, fighting past Gaston to reach the second round. It marked his third win at the Masters 1000 level this year, all on hardcourts. He also made the second round of the Canadian Open.
Carballes Baena has an even 8-8 record on hardcourts as of now. Tiafoe has taken the same number of losses but he has also won two more matches than him. The American is generally a better performer on hardcourts compared to the Spaniard, and as such will be favored to make a winning start to his campaign here.
Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in straight sets.