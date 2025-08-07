Cincinnati Open 2025: Gael Monfils vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs Nishesh Basavareddy

Date: August 8, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Gael Monfils vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview

In Picture: Monfils in action (Getty)

French veteran Gael Monfils will face American youngster Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Trending

Monfils has won 18 of the 31 matches he has played in 2025, winning his 13th career title at the ASB Classic earlier this year, where he won 6-3, 6-4 against Zizou Bergs in the final. He has had other impressive hard-court results this year as well, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Miami Open.

The 38-year-old had to retire against Ben Shelton in Melbourne and lost against Sebastian Korda in Miami. However, the North American hard-court swing has not started well for the Frenchman as he had first-round exits in both Washington and Toronto. He lost 3-6, 1-6 against Yibing Wu in Washington and lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (3) against Tomas Barrios Vera in Toronto.

Nishesh Basavareddy has won 17 of the 35 matches in 2025, with his best outing being at the ASB Classic, where he lost against Gael Monfils in the semifinal. Other than that run, the American player has not made it past the second round at any event on the Main Tour.

Basaveraddy has had some success on the Challenger Tour, reaching the quarterfinal at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger, where he lost 6-7 (8), 3-6 against Stan Wawrinka. His last event before the Cincinnati Open was the Lexington Challenger, where he lost against Zachary Svajda in the quarterfinals.

Gael Monfils vs Nishesh Basavareddy head-to-head

Monfils has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Basavareddy, winning the last match 7-6 (5), 6-4 in Auckland this year.

Gael Monfils vs Nishesh Basavareddy odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gael Monfils -160 -1.5 (+140) Over 22.5 (-118) Nishesh Basavareddy +125 +1.5 (-210) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Gael Monfils vs Nishesh Basavareddy prediction

Monfils has reached 27 hard-court finals in his career, winning 12 titles on the surface, the last of which was at Auckland this year. He has a 57 percent win rate in Cincinnati, with his best performance coming in 2011, when he lost against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Basavareddy has started his professional career and has yet to reach a career final on the ATP Tour. He has two hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came at the Puerto Vallarta Open in 2024, where he won against Liam Draxl in the final.

Monfils is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he has a favorable head-to-head record against Basavareddy and is the more experienced player.

Pick- Monfils to win in straight sets

