Cincinnati Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Terence Atmane preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details

Ad

Fixture: [7] Holger Rune vs (Q) Terence Atmane

Date: August 14, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,139,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Terence Atmane preview

Holger Rune is eyeing his first semifinal spot at a Tour-level event since winning the title at Barcelona back in April. He takes on qualifier Terence Atmane in the 2025 Cincinnati Open quarterfinal.

Ad

Trending

Rune, the seventh seed at this year's tournament, comes in fresh off a second-week showing in Toronto. He was beaten in the last-16 by defending champion Alexei Popyrin, a loss that brought his season's overall win-loss to 24-15.

Playing in Cincinnati, the Dane has picked up three more wins. He opened his campaign with a straight-sets win over Roman Safiullin and has followed that up with victories over Alex Michelsen and Frances Tiafoe.

Ad

Atmane is through to his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal. (Source: Getty)

Atmane, meanwhile, is in the middle of a breakthrough run. Having come through the qualification rounds, he scored back-to-back main draw wins at a Masters 1000 event only for the second time in his career.

Ad

The Frenchman beat Yoshihito Nishioka in his opener before stunning 15th seed Flavio Cobolli in the next match. Wins over Joao Fonseca and a first top-10 scalp of Taylor Fritz have seen him make the quarterfinals. He will make his top-100 debut on Monday irrespective of the result.

Holger Rune vs Terence Atmane head-to-head

The two players have never met on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ad

Holger Rune vs Terence Atmane odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Holger Rune vs Terence Atmane prediction

Rune will be the favorite on paper. (Source: Getty)

Given the huge gulf in rankings and the level of experience playing on the big stage, Holger Rune will come into the contest as the favorite on paper. That said, he will need to be wary of his big-hitting opponent.

Ad

Atmane plays an aggressive brand of tennis and has outserved his opponents all week, thundering down 35 aces in his four matches so far. He has also been winning a very healthy 80% first serve points.

In the form of Rune though, the Frenchman faces one of the fittest and fastest players on Tour. The Dane, powerful as he is, can also defend extremely well. He has incredible footspeed and can extend rallies long enough to frustrate his opponents into overpressing.

Ad

Rune, to his credit, has also been serving well (winning a whopping 90% of first serve points in his last match). He has been broken only on four occasions and will make his opponent earn the points. Atmane's big hitting has yielded positive results but Rune's tenacity may prove too much for him in this one.

Prediction: Rune to win in two tight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More