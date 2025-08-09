Cincinnati Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a first-round bye, third seed Iga Swiatek will take on Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the Cincinnati Open 2025.

Swiatek led Poland to another runner-up finish at the United Cup, and was one point away from reaching the Australian Open final after that. However, she blew a match point during her semifinal contest against Madison Keys. She failed to defend her titles in Doha and Indian Wells after that, and was upset by Alexandra Eala in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Swiatek didn't win any titles on clay for the first time since 2019. She was the defending champion at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, as well as at the French Open. She didn't extend her reign at any of those tournaments. The grass swing unexpectedly brought a massive relief for her.

The Pole reached her first final on the surface at the Bad Homburg Open, coming up short against Jessica Pegula. She continued her good run of form at Wimbledon, culminating with a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown of Amanda Anisimova in the final to capture her first title at SW19. She resumed her hardcourt swing at the Canadian Open, losing to Clara Tauson in the fourth round.

Unlike Swiatek, Potapova didn't receive a first-round bye in Cincinnati. She was up against Laura Siegemund in the first round. The Russian rallied from a break down in both sets to score a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Swiatek leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous encounter at the French Open 2024 in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -2500 +1.5 (-10000) Over 17.5 (-120) Anastasia Potapova -875 -1.5 (+1350) Under 17.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova at the Libema Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Swiatek has a 44-12 record this year, with a 23-7 record on hardcourts. The Canadian Open marked the first time she lost prior in the quarterfinals of a tournament on hardcourts this season. She's a two-time semifinalist at the Cincinnati Open, losing to eventual champions Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in the semis over the past two years.

Potapova started off on the backfoot against Siegemund in both sets but turned things around to reach the second round of the Cincinnati Open for the third straight year. She will aim to progress beyond this stage for the first time in her career.

However, that won't be an easy task with Swiatek standing in her way. The last time these two met, the Pole handed Potapova a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing en route to the French Open title a year ago. The Russian won only 10 points throughout the match. While this contest may not be that one-sided, Swiatek will be expected to dominate yet again.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

