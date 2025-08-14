Cincinnati Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Iga Swiatek vs (28) Anna Kalinskaya
Date: August 14, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya preview
Third-seeded Iga Swiatek will face 28th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Friday (August 15).
Fresh off her sixth Major triumph at Wimbledon, Swiatek has enjoyed a great campaign on the WTA Tour in 2025 following months of dismal form. Although the World No. 3 didn't go far at the Canadian Open, she has looked determined to make amends at the Cincinnati Open this week.
Having received a first-round Bye, the 24-year-old made quick work of Russia's Anastasia Potapova in her opener in straight sets before receiving a walkover into the Round of 16 of the tournament from 25th-seeded Marta Kostyuk. She then beat Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-4 to book her place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament.
Kalinskaya, meanwhile, has also turned around her 2025 WTA Tour season after a rather slow start that saw her drop 10 of her 24 matches before this year's North American hardcourt swing. Not to be deterred by a few uninspiring results, the 26-year-old has since finished runner-up at the Citi DC Open and reached the third round of the Canadian Open.
The World No. 34 has played just as well in Cincinnati this week, which has helped her reach at least the quarterfinals of a 1000-level event for the third time in her career. She has defeated some top-quality opposition at the Ohio-based tournament, beating Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova, 12th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, and the formidable Peyton Stearns en route to the Round of 16.
Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head
Kalinskaya leads Swiatek 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Russian defeated the Pole in the semifinals of last year's Qatar Open in straight sets.
Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction
Swiatek has adapted well to the relatively faster playing conditions at this year's Cincinnati Open if her last two matches are anything to go by. The six-time Major winner's on-court movement also remains swift yet effective, contributing to her overall domination from the baseline.
Although Kalinskaya has just as much power as Swiatek, her lack of consistency and margin on her groundstrokes often makes her vulnerable against higher-ranked players. That said, the 26-year-old is on a red-hot streak lately and will certainly present a challenge to the former World No. 1 on Friday.
Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.