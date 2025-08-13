Cincinnati Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,139,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will take on Adrian Mannarino of France in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday, August 13.

Sinner is arguably the best player in the world. The four-time Grand Slam champion won the Wimbledon Championships last month and was the runner-up at French Open. He has looked good in Cincinnati as well, winning both of his matches in straight sets so far. He thrashed Daniel Galan in his first match and then beat Gabriel Diallo in his second.

Mannarino, on the other hand, is one of the veteran players on the Tour at 37. He beat Jordan Thompson in straight sets in the first round in Cincinnati and then Thomas Machac in the second. The Frenchman then upset 13th-seed Tommy Paul in three sets in the third round.

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

The two players have met each other on three occasion so far, with the Italian winning each of those matches. Sinner thus leads their head-to-head 3-0 at the moment.

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Sinner is peerless in terms of hitting his groundstrokes flat out on hard courts. He is almost equally strong on the two wings, thereby making it very difficult for his opponents to contend with him.

Mannarino relies a lot on his touch and goes into the net frequently to finish points with volleys. However, with the kind of passing shots Sinner has, it will be very difficult for him to succeed using that tactic.

Moreover, Sinner has a very powerful serve as well and will not be easy to break. On the other hand, the Italian will fancy his chances of breaking the Frenchman frequently enough.

Sinner is also 14 years younger than Mannarino and should be relatively fresh as well. Thus, the Italian is ahead on almost all the parameters. Mannarino has a very slim chance of winning this match and will have to play really well to make a match of it. Sinner is likely to win the match easily.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

