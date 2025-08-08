Cincinnati Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview

Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

Sinner is the man to beat on the men's tour. Apart from title-winning runs in Melbourne and Wimbledon, he also secured runner-up finishes in Paris and Rome. He defeated Carlos Alcaraz to capture his maiden crown in London, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Currently, Sinner is making his fifth appearance at the Canadian Open this year. He is a former champion at the event, claiming the title in 2023. The Italian defeated Alex De Minaur in the final, 6-4, 6-1.

Galan at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Daniel Elahi Galan has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the second round in Paris, which was his best result on the main tour. He also entered the qualifiers in Melbourne and London but failed to secure a place in the main draw.

Galan has been clinical in Cincinnati so far. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and then defeated Vit Kopriva in the first round. The Columbian outfoxed Kopriva in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan head-to-head

Sinner leads the head-to-head against Galan 2-0. He defeated the Colombian most recently in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan odds

Player Name Moneyline Jannik Sinner -5000 Daniel Elahi Galan +1200

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Elahi Galan prediction

Sinner has been a level or two above his peers on the men's tour. The Italian hardly gives an inch to his opponents during matches and looks to be in sublime touch at the moment. He will be one of the heavy favorites to win the Cincinnati Open.

Galan, on the other hand, has secured title-winning runs in Punta del Este and Santiago this year (ATP Challenger events). He has yet to make a valuable contribution on the main tour. The Colombian has yet to drop a set in his last three matches at Cincinnati and will be hoping to give Sinner a run for his money.

No points for guessing that Sinner will be a clear favorite to come out on top. The Italian should be able to follow up his Wimbledon triumph with a confident victory in the first round.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

