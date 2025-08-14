Cincinnati Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (23) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: August 14, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

In Picture: Jannik Sinner (Getty)

One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Cincinnati Open will see defending champion Jannik Sinner take on 23rd seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Sinner has been in terrific form this year, winning 28 of the 31 matches, and winning two of three Majors in 2025. On hard courts, the Italian has been unbeaten so far, winning all ten matches on the surface in 2025.

At the Cincinnati Open, Sinner received a bye in the first round, following which he started with a dominating 6-1, 6-1 win over Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round. In the third round, he faced 30th seed Gabriel Diallo, with the Italian winning the first set 6-2. However, the second set went to a tiebreaker, and Sinner had to save set points to close the match out 8-6 in the tiebreaker.

In the third round, Sinner went up against unseeded Adrian Mannarino. After winning the first set 6-4, the top seed had the opportunity to serve it out at 6-5 in the second set, but got broken by his opponent. However, the Italian kept his calm and won the second set tiebreaker 7-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime started the 2025 season with some excellent hard-court form. He won titles in Adelaide and Montpellier and reached the final in Dubai. However, the Canadian had a poor 9-10 win/loss record across the clay and grass-court seasons.

Auger-Aliassime began his North American hard-court swing with a 4-6, 4-6 loss against Fabian Marozsan in the second round at the Canadian Open. At Cincinnati, he got a bye in the first round, after which he won 6-2, 7-6 (3) against Tomas Martin Etcheverry and then got a win via retirement against Arthur Rinderknech in the third round. In the fourth round, he won 6-4, 6-3 against Benjamin Bonzi, reaching his third quarterfinal in Cincinnati.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Sinner, winning their last encounter 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 at Cincinnati in 2022.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -700 TBD TBD Felix Auger-Aliassime +450 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

In his three matches in Cincinnati so far, Sinner has won 91 percent of his first serve points, while hitting 24 aces. He has been secure behind his second serve as well, winning 61 percent of the points. However, the Italian has struggled to convert his break point opportunities, having an under-par 29 percent break point conversion rate.

Auger-Aliassime has won 83 percent of his first serve points in his three matches, with a 56 percent win rate behind his second serve. He has a 39 percent break point conversion rate and has saved five of the seven break point opportunities he has faced on his serve.

Even though the head-to-head favors the Canadian, Sinner is the top seed and is currently on a 24-match win streak on the hard courts, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Sinner to win in straight sets

