Cincinnati Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova
Date: August 13, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $5,152,599
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova preview
Jasmine Paolini will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.
Paolini has had a busy season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the semifinals in Miami and clinched the title in Rome. She also reached the last four in Bad Homburg, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.
Paolini entered Cincinnati after a second-round exit in Montreal. She steadied the ship with a well-fought victory over Maria Sakkari and then eliminated Ashlyn Krueger in the third round in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-1.
Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova has had a frustrating season this year. She was forced to miss the beginning few months due to injury and returned to the main tour in Strasbourg. The Czech reached the quarterfinals in Eastbourne and the third round at Wimbledon since her return.
Krejcikova started her campaign in Cincinnati with hard-fought wins over Alycia Parks and Elina Svitolina in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Iva Jovic in the third, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. The 29-year-old is one of the dark horses in Cincinnati this year.
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head
Krejcikova leads the head-to-head against Paolini 2-0. She defeated the Italian most recently in the 2024 Wimbledon finals.
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction
Paolini has looked tired in the last few months. She had an amazing season on clay, but missed out in Paris and London. The Italian will be eager to enter the US Open on a high and register a strong result in Cincinnati.
Krejcikova, meanwhile, is starting to get back to her best. She's showcased her resiliency with gruelling three-set wins in Cincinnati and looks determined to make a deep run. The Czech has a versatile all-around game and can beat any opponent on her day. However, her form lately has been more subdued.
On the other hand, Paolini will be eager to avenge her heavy loss in the Wimbledon finals last year. She has looked sharp in Cincinnati so far and should be able to pass this test against Barbara Krejcikova. Considering their match fitness and consistency on tour, the Italian is the favourite to enter the next round.
Pick: Paolini to win in three sets.