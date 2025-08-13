Cincinnati Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Fixture: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova

Ad

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,152,599

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Jasmine Paolini will take on Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.

Paolini has had a busy season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the semifinals in Miami and clinched the title in Rome. She also reached the last four in Bad Homburg, but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Ad

Trending

Paolini entered Cincinnati after a second-round exit in Montreal. She steadied the ship with a well-fought victory over Maria Sakkari and then eliminated Ashlyn Krueger in the third round in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-1.

Krejcikova at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova has had a frustrating season this year. She was forced to miss the beginning few months due to injury and returned to the main tour in Strasbourg. The Czech reached the quarterfinals in Eastbourne and the third round at Wimbledon since her return.

Ad

Krejcikova started her campaign in Cincinnati with hard-fought wins over Alycia Parks and Elina Svitolina in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Iva Jovic in the third, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. The 29-year-old is one of the dark horses in Cincinnati this year.

Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Krejcikova leads the head-to-head against Paolini 2-0. She defeated the Italian most recently in the 2024 Wimbledon finals.

Ad

Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jasmine Paolini Barbora Krejcikova

Ad

(Odds will be updated when available)

Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Paolini has looked tired in the last few months. She had an amazing season on clay, but missed out in Paris and London. The Italian will be eager to enter the US Open on a high and register a strong result in Cincinnati.

Krejcikova, meanwhile, is starting to get back to her best. She's showcased her resiliency with gruelling three-set wins in Cincinnati and looks determined to make a deep run. The Czech has a versatile all-around game and can beat any opponent on her day. However, her form lately has been more subdued.

Ad

On the other hand, Paolini will be eager to avenge her heavy loss in the Wimbledon finals last year. She has looked sharp in Cincinnati so far and should be able to pass this test against Barbara Krejcikova. Considering their match fitness and consistency on tour, the Italian is the favourite to enter the next round.

Pick: Paolini to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More