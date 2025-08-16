Cincinnati Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova
Date: August 17, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova preview
Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open 2025.
Paolini beat Maria Sakkari, 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger and two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova, all in straight sets, to make the quarterfinals. She was up against second seed Coco Gauff for a spot in the semifinals. The Italian was off to a slow start, dropping the first three games of the opening set.
Paolini brought Gauff's momentum to a halt with a two-game run but lost the next three games to concede the set. Both players remained steady on serve at the start of the second set but found it tough to do so towards the end.
There were five consecutive service breaks in the latter part of the set, with the Italian coming out on top to take the set. Paolini went up a break twice in the third set only for Gauff to negate her lead. However, she raised her level in the closing stages of the match, bagging three games on the trot to beat the American 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Kudermetova scored wins over Suzan Lamens, top 20 players Belinda Bencic and Clara Tauson, and 31st seed Magda Linette to reach the quarterfinals, where qualifier Varvara Gracheva awaited her. The Russian played her best match of the tournament, dropping only three games en route to a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win.
Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head
Kudermetova leads their rivalry 2-0 in main draw matches at the WTA level. She won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2021 in straight sets.
Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova odds
Jasmine Paolini vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction
Kudermetova didn't face a single break point in the previous round against Gracheva, playing some of her best tennis to reach her first WTA 1000 semifinal since the Italian Open 2023. She's bidding to advance to her maiden WTA 1000 final in singles.
Paolini secured her place in the Cincinnati Open semifinals with a comeback win over Gauff, notching up her best result at the tournament. She's into her third WTA 1000 semifinal this year, and won the Italian Open a few months ago.
Kudermetova won their most recent meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2021 for the loss of five games. However, that was before Paolini's ascension as a top player in the game.
The Russian has also lost her last nine matches against top 10 players. While Paolini's level was quite inconsistent throughout her match against Gauff, her defensive capabilities could help her survive Kudermetova's offensive onslaught.
Pick: Jasmine Paolini to win in three sets.