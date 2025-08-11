Cincinnati Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details

Fixture: (23) Jelena Ostapenko vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: August 11, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Jelena Ostapenko vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Jelena Ostapenko will take on Lucia Bronzetti in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ostapenko is a powerful contender on the women's tour. After a runner-up finish in Doha, she clinched the title in Stuttgart and reached the fourth round in Rome. She also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Sonay Kartal in the first round.

The Latvian will enter Cincinnati after a third-round exit in Montreal. She started her campaign with a walkover victory over Camila Osorio in the second round. Ostapenko is making her ninth appearance in Cincinnati this year.

Bronzetti at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Lucia Bronzetti has had a tough season so far. After a runner-up finish in Cluj-Napoca, she reached the third round in Indian Wells and the second round in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Mirra Andreeva, the Russian defeated her in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6(4).

Bronzetti entered Cincinnati after a second-round exit in Montreal. She defeated Zhu Lin in the first round and then edged past Daria Kasatkina in the second. The Italian defeated Kasatkina in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Ostapenko leads the head-to-head against Bronzetti 1-0. She defeated Bronzetti at the French Open in 2022.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko Lucia Bronzetti

Odds will be updated when available.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Ostapenko has been out of form after winning the title in Stuttgart. She will feel relieved to compete again on the hardcourts and hope to build some momentum before New York. She has a potent all-around game and heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

Bronzetti, meanwhile, has yet to achieve a notable result this year. She has struggled to make the second week at most events on tour and will be eager to find her range at the highest level. The Italian likes to function from the baseline and has a steady all-around game.

Both players have been in shaky form in the last few months. Bronzetti has shown her resilience with two close victories this week, but dealing with Ostapenko's power will be a tough task in the third round.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets.

