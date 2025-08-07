Cincinnati Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller
Date: August 8, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller preview
Wildcard-entrant Jenson Brooksby will face Alexandre Muller in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Friday, August 8. The winner will meet 18th-seed Arthur Fils in the second round.
Brooksby has had an underwhelming season on hard in both the main tour and the Challenger circuit. Although the American clinched a title on clay at the ATP Houston and finished runner-up on grass at the Eastbourne Open, he has managed only two wins across six ATP tour level hardcourt events this season.
Brooksby has yet to win a match since commencing his North American hardcourt swing. He suffered first-round losses against Yoshihito Nishioka and Corentin Moutet at the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open, respectively.
Meanwhile, Muller's hardcourt outing this season started strongly with a title win at the Hong Kong Open. However, this was followed by consecutive first-round exits at the Australian Open, the Mexican Open, and the BNP Paribas Open.
Muller's North American hardcourt swing started off at the Citi DC Open, where he suffered a second-round exit. In his latest campaign at the Canadian Open, the Frenchman, after earning a first-round bye, defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round. He then fell to fifth-seed Holger Rune in the third round.
Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Friday's fixture.
Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller prediction
Brooksby has a 2-6 win-loss record on hard, a whopping 53% fewer wins compared to other surfaces. He was winless in his last three hard-court tournaments. The American's weak serves have been particularly affected on the surface.
Muller's hard-court campaigns have also not been the most satisfactory. After his early triumph in Hong Kong, the Frenchman has failed to achieve consecutive wins. However, he has not suffered a first-round exit since the BNP Paribas Open.
Brooksby and Muller have their respective concerns heading into the tournament. Neither is expected to make a deep run under the current circumstances. However, given Brooksby's comparatively fragile form on hard, Muller should get through to the next round. On his day, the Frenchman's solid baseline game can prove deadly.
Pick: Muller to win in straight sets.