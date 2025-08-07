Cincinnati Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (WC) Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller

Date: August 8, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller preview

Brooksby in action at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Wildcard-entrant Jenson Brooksby will face Alexandre Muller in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Friday, August 8. The winner will meet 18th-seed Arthur Fils in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Brooksby has had an underwhelming season on hard in both the main tour and the Challenger circuit. Although the American clinched a title on clay at the ATP Houston and finished runner-up on grass at the Eastbourne Open, he has managed only two wins across six ATP tour level hardcourt events this season.

Brooksby has yet to win a match since commencing his North American hardcourt swing. He suffered first-round losses against Yoshihito Nishioka and Corentin Moutet at the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open, respectively.

Ad

Meanwhile, Muller's hardcourt outing this season started strongly with a title win at the Hong Kong Open. However, this was followed by consecutive first-round exits at the Australian Open, the Mexican Open, and the BNP Paribas Open.

Muller's North American hardcourt swing started off at the Citi DC Open, where he suffered a second-round exit. In his latest campaign at the Canadian Open, the Frenchman, after earning a first-round bye, defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round. He then fell to fifth-seed Holger Rune in the third round.

Ad

Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Friday's fixture.

Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jenson Brooksby -135 +1.5 (-350) Over 22.5 (-105) Alexandre Muller +105 -1.5 (+220) Under 22.5 (-140)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller prediction

Muller at the 2025 Canadian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Brooksby has a 2-6 win-loss record on hard, a whopping 53% fewer wins compared to other surfaces. He was winless in his last three hard-court tournaments. The American's weak serves have been particularly affected on the surface.

Ad

Muller's hard-court campaigns have also not been the most satisfactory. After his early triumph in Hong Kong, the Frenchman has failed to achieve consecutive wins. However, he has not suffered a first-round exit since the BNP Paribas Open.

Brooksby and Muller have their respective concerns heading into the tournament. Neither is expected to make a deep run under the current circumstances. However, given Brooksby's comparatively fragile form on hard, Muller should get through to the next round. On his day, the Frenchman's solid baseline game can prove deadly.

Pick: Muller to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More