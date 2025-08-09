Cincinnati Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Jenson Brooksby vs (LL) Arthur Cazaux
Date: August 10, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux preview
Wildcard-entrant Jenson Brooksby will take on lucky-loser Arthur Cazaux in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 10. The winner will meet Karen Khachanov or Valentin Royer in the third round.
Brooksby has had a disappointing run on hard courts this season. Before the Cincinnati Open, the American suffered first-round exits in all hard-court events except the BNP Paribas Open. At Indian Wells, the 24-year-old registered wins over Benjamin Bonzi and Felix Auger-Aliassime before falling to Jack Draper in the third round.
Brooksby's campaign in Cincinnati commenced with a first-round match against Alexandre Muller. Although the odds were against him, the American registered a hard-fought 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-1 win to get through to the next round.
Meanwhile, Cazaux has been in impressive form on the tour lately, winning seven of his last nine games on the main tour. However, all these wins have come on clay. His record on hard courts has not been satisfactory, with his best finish on the surface being the second round.
Cazaux initially failed to reach the Cincinnati Open main draw after falling to Thiago Agustin Tirante in the second round of qualifiers. However, with the withdrawal of fellow Frenchman Arthur Fils, Cazaux earned a direct entry to the second round.
Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux head-to-head
This will be the first time the two players cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.
Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux prediction
Brooksby's win-loss record on hard courts stands at 3-6. Despite the disappointing run, he won over Muller in the first round, which will give him a confidence boost. He showed great composure to get through the tightly-fought affair.
Cazaux's win percentage on hard courts is 42%, while on other surfaces combined, it stands at 80%. His struggles on the tricky court and intense weather conditions in Cincinnati were evident during his qualifier match against Tirante.
When it comes to overall gameplay, neither of the two players has a clear edge over the other. However, given their performances so far in Cincinnati, Brooksby is likely to get the win. He should make it to the next round if he effectively uses his defensive gameplay.
Pick: Brooksby to win in three sets.