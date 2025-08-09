Cincinnati Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (WC) Jenson Brooksby vs (LL) Arthur Cazaux

Date: August 10, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux preview

Brooksby at the 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: Getty)

Wildcard-entrant Jenson Brooksby will take on lucky-loser Arthur Cazaux in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 10. The winner will meet Karen Khachanov or Valentin Royer in the third round.

Ad

Trending

Brooksby has had a disappointing run on hard courts this season. Before the Cincinnati Open, the American suffered first-round exits in all hard-court events except the BNP Paribas Open. At Indian Wells, the 24-year-old registered wins over Benjamin Bonzi and Felix Auger-Aliassime before falling to Jack Draper in the third round.

Brooksby's campaign in Cincinnati commenced with a first-round match against Alexandre Muller. Although the odds were against him, the American registered a hard-fought 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-1 win to get through to the next round.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cazaux has been in impressive form on the tour lately, winning seven of his last nine games on the main tour. However, all these wins have come on clay. His record on hard courts has not been satisfactory, with his best finish on the surface being the second round.

Cazaux initially failed to reach the Cincinnati Open main draw after falling to Thiago Agustin Tirante in the second round of qualifiers. However, with the withdrawal of fellow Frenchman Arthur Fils, Cazaux earned a direct entry to the second round.

Ad

Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux head-to-head

This will be the first time the two players cross paths on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.

Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jenson Brooksby Arthur Cazaux

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jenson Brooksby vs Arthur Cazaux prediction

Cazaux at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Brooksby's win-loss record on hard courts stands at 3-6. Despite the disappointing run, he won over Muller in the first round, which will give him a confidence boost. He showed great composure to get through the tightly-fought affair.

Ad

Cazaux's win percentage on hard courts is 42%, while on other surfaces combined, it stands at 80%. His struggles on the tricky court and intense weather conditions in Cincinnati were evident during his qualifier match against Tirante.

When it comes to overall gameplay, neither of the two players has a clear edge over the other. However, given their performances so far in Cincinnati, Brooksby is likely to get the win. He should make it to the next round if he effectively uses his defensive gameplay.

Pick: Brooksby to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More