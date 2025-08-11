Cincinnati Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs (14) Karen Khachanov

Date: August 12, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Third Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Jenson Brooksby vs Karen Khachanov preview

Jenson Brooksby will take on Karen Khachanov in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

Brooksby is constantly improving his game on tour. After a third-round exit in Indian Wells, he clinched the title in Houston and secured a runner-up finish in Eastbourne. He also reached the second round of the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Joao Fonseca in four sets.

The American entered Cincinnati after a first-round exit in Toronto. He started his campaign by cruising past Alexandre Muller and Arthur Cazaux in the first two rounds. Brooksby defeated Cazaux in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Khachanov at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov has had a decent season so far. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, he reached the semifinals in Barcelona and Halle. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships but lost to Taylor Fritz in four sets.

Khachanov entered Cincinnati after a close runner-up finish in Toronto. Despite a valiant effort against Ben Shelton, he was beaten by the American in the final 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3). The Russian started his campaign in Cincinnati with a solid win against Valentin Royer, 6-4, 7-6(6).

Jenson Brooksby vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Brooksby leads the head-to-head against Khachanov 1-0. He defeated the Russian most recently at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Jenson Brooksby vs Karen Khachanov odds

Jenson Brooksby vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Brooksby has immense potential to succeed on the main tour. He has already defeated established players such as Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and Ugo Humbert. The American will be hungry to do well on home soil and is one of the dark horses in Cincinnati.

Khachanov, meanwhile, is having a good run on tour. He came close to winning his second Masters 1000 crown, but Shelton stood in his way in the final. The Russian should still feel positive about the result and use this momentum to make a deep run in Cincinnati.

While Brooksby likes to play a patient brand of tennis, Khachanov has a tendency to be more aggressive on the court. The American will be tough to beat in the third round, but the Russian's recent form and sharpness on tour should see him through to the fourth round.

Pick: Khachanov to win in three sets.

