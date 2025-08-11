Cincinnati Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (31) Magda Linette

Date: August 12, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette preview

Pegula at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula has enjoyed a strong 2025 season. She has won three singles titles, first in Austin, then on clay at Charleston, and most recently at Bad Homburg on grass. She remains a Top-5 force, with a 36-15 record before entering the event in Cincinnati.

Magda Linette has had a far more mixed year. Her win-loss record stood at 19-19 before entering Cincinnati. She has not claimed a title and has moved between main draws and lower-tier tournaments without much breakthrough.

Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette head-to-head

In Cincinnati, Pegula and Linette will face each other for the fourth time, with the former holding a perfect 3-0 record in their head-to-head. The American has won all their meetings in straight sets, showing clear dominance over the Polish player.

Their most recent clash came at the 2025 Indian Wells, where Pegula won 6-4, 6-2. Before that, she defeated Linette 6-2, 6-2 in Charleston in 2024 and 6-1, 7-5 in Miami in 2023. Two of these wins came on hard courts and one on clay.

Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -550 -5.5 (+100) Over 20.5 (-102) Magda Linette +375 +5.5 (-145) Under 20.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette prediction

Magda Linette at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open - Source: Getty

On recent form, Pegula arrived in Cincinnati with little to show for. Since her title in Bad Homburg, she held a 1-3 record, including early exits in Wimbledon, Washington, and Montreal. The World No. 4, however, managed to defeat Kimberly Birrell comfortably in the second round of the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati.

Linette’s form this season has been equally underwhelming. She came into Cincinnati with a 1-3 record, having suffered early exits at Wimbledon, Washington, and Montreal. However, the 31st seed impressed in the second round here, defeating Rebecca Sramkova 7-6(4), 6-0.

Pegula’s winning instincts and all-around versatility give her the edge in this encounter of WTA stars looking to end their recent blues. Linette will bring fight, but Pegula's hardcourt dominance from earlier in the year could come in handy for her to craft a way through, perhaps in straight sets.

Pick: Pegula in straight sets.

