Cincinnati Open 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,139,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich preview

Two players sitting in the ballpark of their career-high rankings, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Joao Fonseca, will lock horns in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Saturday, August 9.

Davidovich Fokina, who is the 17th seed at this year's tournament, comes into the tournament having recently made a fourth career final at DC. He followed it up with a second week showing at Toronto but was forced to withdraw from the tournament mid-match against Andrey Rublev.

A win-loss record of 34-19, however, has seen the Spaniard surge to a new career-high ranking of No. 18. As a result, he will come into Cincinnati high on confidence.

Fonseca has won one title in 2025. (Source: Getty)

Fonseca, meanwhile, has made a solid transition onto the senior circuit after his breakthrough Next Gen Finals win at the back end of last year. While his 15-12 win-loss record for the year may not be the most impressive, he has managed to win his first Tour title (Buenos Aires) and reached the third round at the two last Grand Slams.

Making his Cincinnati debut this year, he battled his way through a three-set win over Yunchaokete Bu to set up the showdown against Davidovich Fokina.

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich head-to-head

The two players have never met on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Joao Fonseca vs Alejandro Davidovich prediction

Davidovich Fokina is at a career-high ranking. (Source: Getty)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has been playing some top-drawer tennis in recent months, having beaten multiple top-10 players during his run in DC alone.

The Spaniard possesses a unique all-court game and relies on his varied arsenal and incredible footspeed to win points. He has also been serving well of late, averaging more than 70% of first serve points during the US Open swing.

Against Joao Fonseca, he faces a player who also likes to run down a lot of balls. He does, however, possess the ability to up the ante on the groundstrokes and be aggressive.

The match will pit Fonseca's big hitting against Davidovich Fokina's court craft. The courts in Cincinnati are not the quickest and could give the Spaniard plenty of time to work his magic. If he can continue to mix the spins and speed on the ball, he could well fluster his opponent into submission.

Prediction: Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.

