Cincinnati Open 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Bu Yunchaokete preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs Bu Yunchaokete
Date: August 7, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Joao Fonseca vs Bu Yunchaokete preview
Brazilian teen prodigy Joao Fonseca will face China's Bu Yunchaokete in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Thursday (August 7).
Fonseca has enjoyed a good sophomore year on the ATP Tour since making his breakthrough last year. In only his second full-tour season, the 18-year-old has already won his maiden singles pro title while also recording third-round appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon.
The World No. 49, who suffered a first-round exit at the Canadian Open two weeks ago, will be determined to make his mark on North American hardcourts at the Cincinnati Open this fortnight. His first-round opponent at the seventh Masters-level event of 2025 will be World No. 76 Bu, who also first announced himself on the ATP Tour in 2024.
The Chinese reached the final of the Turin Challenger earlier in May but has since endured a quiet season, having dropped nine of his last 12 matches (including Challenger-level and qualifying matches).
Joao Fonseca vs Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head
Fonseca and Yunchaokete have never met on the ATP Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Joao Fonseca vs Bu Yunchaokete odds
All odds sourced from BetMGM.
Joao Fonseca vs Bu Yunchaokete prediction
Fonseca's hard-hitting game, which relies on impeccable racket timing and acceleration, translates well into all surfaces if his 2025 season is anything to go by. As long as the Brazilian can play with enough margin and repeatability on his groundstrokes, he will find himself with good odds of going deep in Cincinnati.
Not unlike Fonseca, Yunchaokete also possesses easy power on his shots from either wing. The major difference between the two players' shotmaking is the fact that the 23-year-old hits much flatter from the baseline. While the medium-paced surface is sure to benefit such a playing style, the Chinese will have to be wary of not letting the balls fall into his younger opponent's strike zone.
Pick: Fonseca to win in three sets.