Cincinnati Open 2025: Katie Volynets vs Varvara Gracheva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Katie Volynets vs (Q) Varvara Gracheva
Date: August 8, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Katie Volynets vs Varvara Gracheva preview
Katie Volynets will square off against qualifier Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the Cincinnati Open 2025 on Friday, August 8.
Volynets made the quarterfinals of her very first tournament of the year, the ASB Classic in Auckland. Unfortunately for her, it wasn't a harbinger of good things to come. She hasn't won two matches in a row at the main draw level since then. The American lost in the first round of the Australian Open and the French Open but reached the second round of the grass court Major.
The Italian Open remains the only WTA 1000 tournament where Volynets won a match this year. She recently participated in the Canadian Open and crashed out in the first round. Volynets pushed fellow qualifier Aoi Ito to three sets but came up short in the end. She received a wildcard to compete in Cincinnati.
Gracheva didn't win back-to-back matches at the WTA level until June, when she reached the semifinals of the Eastbourne International. She still made a first-round exit from Wimbledon a few days later. The French player came through the qualifying rounds of the Canadian Open but failed to clear the first hurdle, losing to Zhu Lin in straight sets.
Gracheva had to fight for her place in the main draw of the Cincinnati Open as well. She beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-0, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying, and then registered a 6-3, 6-4 win over Iva Jovic to secure her place in the main draw.
Katie Volynets vs Varvara Gracheva head-to-head
Gracheva leads their rivalry 1-0 at the WTA level. She won their only meeting at the ATX Open 2023 in three sets.
Katie Volynets vs Varvara Gracheva odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Katie Volynets vs Varvara Gracheva prediction
Both players are in dire need of some wins. They have won a total of 16 main draw matches between them on the WTA Tour this year, with Gracheva having nine wins compared to Volynets' seven victories. Both have registered back-to-back wins only once this year at the WTA level.
This will be Volynets' main draw debut at the Cincinnati Open, while Gracheva has bowed out in the second round in her prior two appearances here. She will be at an advantage against the American on account of having played a couple of qualifying matches. She's used to the conditions here, while Volynets will be testing them out for the first time.
Their previous match at the WTA level went to three sets. Volynets has lost five of her last six matches. If she doesn't raise her level for this match, then another loss could be on the cards for her. Gracheva has performed marginally better than the American this year, which could give her an edge in this encounter.
Pick: Varvara Gracheva to win in three sets.