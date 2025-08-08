Cincinnati Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (21) Leylah Fernandez vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

21st seed Leylah Fernandez will begin her campaign at the Cincinnati Open 2025 with her second-round (Round of 64) clash set up against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Fernandez had an eerily coincidental start to the season, winning two matches each at her opening four tournaments. During this stretch, a 6-2, 6-2 win over Emma Navarro was her most notable win, as she defeated the American in the second round of the Qatar Open.

A disappointing display at the Sunshine Double followed her opening-round loss at Dubai. The Canadian lost to Jaqueline Cristian 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the opening round at Indian Wells. Subsequently, she suffered a 1-6, 5-7 third-round loss to Ashlyn Krueger in the Miami Open.

Fernandez marked her return to the hard court with a flying start to the North American swing. She got past a tough group of players, including Maya Joint, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend, Elena Rybakina, and Anna Kalinskaya to lift the title at the Citi DC Open.

However, she was unable to maintain her form. Merely a day after winning the WTA 500 tournament in Washington, Fernandez suffered a 4-6, 1-6 opening-round loss against Joint.

Bouzas Maneiro, on the other hand, had a 2-5 win/loss record in her first five tournaments of the season. Her performance at the Sunshine Double wasn’t memorable either, suffering first-round losses to Anastasia Potapova and Lucia Bronzetti in Indian Wells and Miami, respectively.

The Spaniard stunned the tennis world with her performance at the Canadian Open, exceeding expectations with a run to the quarterfinals.

In Cincinnati, she blew past Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round.

Leylah Fernandez vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the two players.

Leylah Fernandez vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -250 -3.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-110) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +190 +3.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Leylah Fernandez enters the clash as the clear favorite. She holds a higher ranking, has a stronger win record, and is currently in better form.

Among the two, she is the faster player and has the superior groundstrokes. Her serve is also more effective, with 63.6% of her first serves and 85% of her second serves landing in. She wins 67% of points on her first serve and 47.9% on her second.

In comparison, Bouzas Maneiro lands 58.9% of her first serves and 82.6% of her second serves, winning 60.7% and 45.1% of the points behind them. Fernandez also averages 0.7 more aces per match and commits fewer double faults.

Prediction: Fernandez to win in straight sets.

