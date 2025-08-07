Cincinnati Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet

Date: August 7, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet preview

In Picture: McDonald in action (Getty)

Home favorite Mackenzie McDonald will face France's Corentin Moutet in the opening round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. McDonald has won 24 of the 43 matches he has played in 2025, with most of his success coming on the Challenger Tour. He reached the final of the San Diego Challenger, losing 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 to Eliot Spizzirri.

Ad

Trending

On the main Tour, the American player has not gone past the second round at any of the events he has played at. He has had two second-round exits in the North American hardcourt swing in Washington and Toronto. He lost 3-6, 4-6 to Ben Shelton in Washington and lost 6-7 (2), 4-6 against Jiri Lehecka in Toronto.

Corentin Moutet has won 28 of the 48 matches he has played in 2025. His best result came on the grasscourts at the Mallorca Championships, where he reached the final, losing 5-7, 6-7 (3) to Tallon Griekspoor. He had decent claycourt outings as well, with his best coming at the Italian Open, where he lost to Jack Draper.

Ad

Moutet began his North American hard-court swing with a semifinal run at the Citi DC Open in Washington. As a lucky loser, the Frenchman reached the final-four, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Alex de Minaur. However, he could replicate his success in Toronto, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

McDonald has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Moutet, winning the only match 6-2, 6-3 in Shanghai back in 2023.

Ad

Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald +110 +1.5 (-225) Under 22.5 (-118) Corentin Moutet -145 -1.5 (+154) Over 22.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mackenzie McDonald vs Corentin Moutet prediction

McDonald's only career final came on the hard courts as he reached the 2021 Citi Open final, losing 5-7, 6-4, 5-7 to Jannik Sinner. Overall, the American player has reached nine hardcourt finals on the Challenger Tour as well, winning four titles, the last of which came in China last year, with a win over Arthur Cazaux in the final.

Ad

Of his two career finals on the ATP Tour, Moutet has reached one hard-court final, when he reached the final of the 2020 Qatar Open, losing against Andrey Rublev. He has won four hard-court titles on the Challenger Tour as well, the last of which came in Finland in 2023, where he won against Sumit Nagal in the final.

Moutet has reached the latter stages of events this year, whereas McDonald has not gone past the second round, making the Frenchman the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Moutet to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More