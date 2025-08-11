Cincinnati Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Aoi Ito preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs Aoi Ito

Date: August 11, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Aoi Ito preview

Aoi Ito retrieves a ball at Cincinnati Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Sixth-seeded Madison Keys will face Japan's Aoi Ito in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open on Monday (August 11).

Ad

Trending

Keys has enjoyed a good season on the WTA Tour in 2025, winning her maiden Major title in Melbourne and breaking into the women's top 5 rankings for the first time in her career. Although the American hasn't secured a singles triumph in the last seven months, she has still put together consistent results if her 36-11 win/loss record this year is anything to go by.

Having received a first-round Bye in Cincinnati this week, the World No. 6 overturned a set deficit and staved off match points to beat Germany's Eva Lys 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) in the second round. She will next face 94th-ranked Ito, who cracked the top 100 WTA singles rankings for the first time in May.

Ad

The Japanese also reached the third round of the Canadian Open last month. At the Cincinnati Open this fortnight, she qualified for the main draw before beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elena-Gabriela Ruse en route to the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Madison Keys vs Aoi Ito head-to-head

Keys and Aoi have never met on the WTA Tour so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Madison Keys vs Aoi Ito odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aoi Ito +310 +1.5 (+110) Over 20.5 (-105) Madison Keys -450 -1.5 (-160) Under 20.5 (-140)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Madison Keys vs Aoi Ito prediction

Madison Keys hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Keys has gained more stability from the baseline in the last few months. Whereas the 30-year-old earlier used to stay inside the baseline to rip winners at a whim, she now makes good use of her endurance to strategically outplay her opponents. That said, the reigning Australian Open champion's aggressive intent is likely to pay off on the medium-paced hardcourts in Cincinnati.

Ad

Ito has far less power on her groundstokes than Keys but she makes up for it with her shot selection and quick footwork. The 21-year-old is in good form during this year's North American hardcourt swing, having reached the third round of the WTA 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati.

While the Japanese is likely to be a tough customer, the sixth seed has gone deep at the big tournaments regularly in 2025 to ensure that she is a firm favorite in this match-up.

Pick: Keys to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More