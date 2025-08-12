Cincinnati Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match details
Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs (9) Elena Rybakina
Date: August 13, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Centre, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $5,152,599
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV
Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina preview
Madison Keys will take on Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open.
Keys opened her account at the Majors by winning the Australian Open this year. She also reached the semifinals in Indian Wells and the third round at Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Laura Siegemund, she was beaten by the German in straight sets.
The American entered Cincinnati after a quarterfinal finish in Montreal. She started her campaign by defeated Eva Lys in the second round and then outmuscled Aoi Ito in the third. Keys defeated the Japanese pro in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.
Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina has had an optimistic season so far. After a title-winning run in Strasbourg, she reached the semifinals in Washington and Montreal. Despite a spirited performance against Victoria Mboko, she was beaten in Montreal, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).
Rybakina started her campaign in Cincinnati with excellent wins over Renata Zarazua and Elise Mertens. She was a set down against Mertens in the last round, but clawed back to settle the bout, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Rybakina is one of the favourites to win in Cincinnati.
Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head
Keys leads the head-to-head against Rybakina 3-2. She won their most recent encounter in the 2025 Australian Open.
Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina prediction
Keys will be desperate to win a title after her early success in Melbourne. She has chipped in with decent results, but seems to be running out of gas at most events on tour. The American has an incredible all-around game and is one of the best players in her division.
Rybakina, on the contrary, seems to have found her rhythm in the last few weeks. With back-to-back semifinal runs on tour, a big result could be on the cards for the Kazakh. She likes to rely on her powerful serve and flat groundstrokes off both wings.
Considering their head-to-head battle and current form on tour, a close encounter is on the cards in the fourth round. Rybakina's momentum in the last few weeks might just help her sneak though to the last eight.
Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.