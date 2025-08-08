Cincinnati Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs Eva Lys

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Eva Lys preview

Sixth seed Madison Keys will begin her campaign at the Cincinnati Open 2025 with her second-round match against Germany’s Eva Lys.

Keys had ample preparation ahead of the Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic and winning the Adelaide International. She managed to carry her fine form in Melbourne, exceeding expectations by winning the first Grand Slam of the year.

During her triumphant run at Melbourne, the American overcame a tough draw, beating the likes of Danielle Collins, Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys then took a seven-week break from the WTA Tour, making her return in Indian Wells. On home soil, she went on to reach the semifinals, ultimately suffering a 0-6, 1-6 loss against Sabalenka.

Subsequently, she reached the third round of the Miami Open, suffering a 4-6, 2-6 loss against Alexandra Eala.

Keys began her pre-US Open swing with a run to the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open, defeating Laura Siegemund, Caty McNally, and Karolína Muchová in Montreal.

Lys, on the other hand, became a household name due to her performances at the Australian Open. The qualifier defeated Kimberly Birrell, Varvara Gracheva, and Jaqueline Cristian before suffering a 0-6, 1-6 fourth-round loss against Swiatek.

Unfortunately, she failed to maintain this form, clinching merely one main draw win across her next four tournaments.

Lys had a far better display in Montreal, getting past Leolia Jeanjean and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Now, in Cincinnati, she kickstarted her campaign with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 first-round win over Bernarda Pera.

Madison Keys vs Eva Lys head-to-head

This is set to be the first meeting between the two players.

Madison Keys vs Eva Lys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -625 -5.5 (-115) Over 19.5 (-120) Eva Lys +400 +5.5 (-125) Under 19.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Eva Lys prediction

Keys enters Saturday’s matchup as the clear favorite since she is the higher-ranked player and currently in better form. She performs better under pressure, winning a higher percentage of tiebreaks and saving more break points. Keys also holds a significant edge when it comes to serving.

The American wins 67.3% of her first serves, lands 86.4% of her second serves, and wins 47.7% of those points, while averaging 4.7 aces per match. In comparison, Lys wins 61.4% of her first serves, connects on 84.3% of her second serves, and wins 43% of those points while averaging just 1 ace per match.

Prediction: Keys to win in straight sets.

