Cincinnati Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Marcos Giron vs (Q) Alexander Blockx
Date: August 8, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx preview
Marcos Giron will kickstart his campaign at the Cincinnati Open 2025 with his opening-round (Round of 128) clash set up against Belgium’s Alexander Blockx.
Giron had an encouraging start to the season, beginning his opening month with a 4-2 record. In Adelaide, he suffered a 6-7, 3-6 quarterfinal loss against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Subsequently, Jannik Sinner put an end to his run at the Australian Open in the third round.
Following a last-minute withdrawal from the Dallas Open, Giron participated in the Delray Beach Open. Unfortunately, last year’s semifinalist suffered a premature exit, losing to Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinal.
Ahead of the Sunshine Double, he defeated Adam Walton 7-6 (4), 6-2, received a walkover from Tommy Paul, and suffered a loss against Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open.
He exceeded expectations at Indian Wells, defeating Casper Ruud and Alexei Popyrin on his way to the fourth round. However, he was unable to maintain form, suffering an opening-round 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 loss against Jordan Thompson in Miami.
The 32-year-old has participated in the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open during the North American swing, suffering first-round losses in both, falling to Jaume Munar and Adrian Mannarino, respectively.
Blockx, on the other hand, has spent the majority of his season participating in Challenger-level tournaments and the qualifiers of ATP events. His most successful performance came at the Challenger Oeiras III, dropping merely two sets en route to lifting the title.
His ongoing North American swing has been much more eventful than the first half of his season, reaching the finals of the Challenger Winnipeg and the semifinals of the Challenger Granby.
Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players; hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx prediction
Blockx has an impressive win-loss record; however, most of his success has come at the Challenger level. Giron, on the other hand, holds a higher ranking and boasts a more dependable serve.
Giron lands 61.9% of his first serves and 94.7% of his second serves, winning 69.1% and 52.6% of those points, respectively. Blockx lands 63.8% of his first and 91% of his second serves, and wins 67.7% and 53.7% of the points on them. However, he averages 2.4 fewer aces than Giron per match.
Prediction: Giron to win in straight sets.