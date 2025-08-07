Cincinnati Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs (Q) Alexander Blockx

Date: August 8, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx preview

Marcos Giron will kickstart his campaign at the Cincinnati Open 2025 with his opening-round (Round of 128) clash set up against Belgium’s Alexander Blockx.

Ad

Trending

Giron had an encouraging start to the season, beginning his opening month with a 4-2 record. In Adelaide, he suffered a 6-7, 3-6 quarterfinal loss against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Subsequently, Jannik Sinner put an end to his run at the Australian Open in the third round.

Following a last-minute withdrawal from the Dallas Open, Giron participated in the Delray Beach Open. Unfortunately, last year’s semifinalist suffered a premature exit, losing to Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinal.

Ad

Ahead of the Sunshine Double, he defeated Adam Walton 7-6 (4), 6-2, received a walkover from Tommy Paul, and suffered a loss against Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open.

He exceeded expectations at Indian Wells, defeating Casper Ruud and Alexei Popyrin on his way to the fourth round. However, he was unable to maintain form, suffering an opening-round 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 loss against Jordan Thompson in Miami.

The 32-year-old has participated in the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open during the North American swing, suffering first-round losses in both, falling to Jaume Munar and Adrian Mannarino, respectively.

Ad

Blockx, on the other hand, has spent the majority of his season participating in Challenger-level tournaments and the qualifiers of ATP events. His most successful performance came at the Challenger Oeiras III, dropping merely two sets en route to lifting the title.

His ongoing North American swing has been much more eventful than the first half of his season, reaching the finals of the Challenger Winnipeg and the semifinals of the Challenger Granby.

Ad

Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players; hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron -175 -2.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-110) Alexander Blockx +135 +2.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-130)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Marcos Giron vs Alexander Blockx prediction

Blockx has an impressive win-loss record; however, most of his success has come at the Challenger level. Giron, on the other hand, holds a higher ranking and boasts a more dependable serve.

Giron lands 61.9% of his first serves and 94.7% of his second serves, winning 69.1% and 52.6% of those points, respectively. Blockx lands 63.8% of his first and 91% of his second serves, and wins 67.7% and 53.7% of the points on them. However, he averages 2.4 fewer aces than Giron per match.

Prediction: Giron to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More