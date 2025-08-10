Cincinnati Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (29) McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally
Date: August 10, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally preview
29th seed McCartney Kessler will face off against unseeded Caty McNally in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in Ohio on Sunday, August 10.
Kessler has had a decent 2025 by her standards, with her best results including titles at the Hobart International and Nottingham Open, as well as a runner-up finish at the ATX Open. Beyond those, she hasn’t made much of an impact in other tournaments.
The American began her North American hardcourt swing at the Citi DC Open after a heartbreaking first-round exit at Wimbledon. She fell in the Round of 32 in Washington, then reached the fourth round at the Canadian Open before heading to Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, McNally is still chasing her breakthrough on the WTA Tour despite having been around for some time. 2025 hasn’t been her best year, with her most notable result being a title win at the WTA 125K Newport, a tournament not counted on the main tour.
She then played in Montreal, reaching the third round before falling to compatriot Madison Keys. Now, she’ll be aiming for redemption in Cincinnati.
McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally head-to-head
This will be the pair’s first-ever meeting, so their head-to-head record is currently 0-0.
McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally prediction
McCartney Kessler and Caty McNally face off in an all-American clash that could quietly turn into one of the more competitive early-round matches in Cincinnati. Both will be eager to make a statement on home soil.
Kessler brings a steady baseline game, built on consistency and depth rather than outright power. She’ll look to extend rallies, move McNally around, and force errors through patience and placement.
McNally, meanwhile, will lean on her aggressive instincts and strong net play. Her doubles prowess often carries over to singles, where she’s comfortable finishing points up front and mixing up spins to keep opponents guessing.
If McNally can control the points early and use her variety to disrupt Kessler’s rhythm, she holds the slight edge. But if Kessler keeps her defense tight and drags the match into longer rallies, this could be closer than expected.
Pick: Kessler to win in straight sets.