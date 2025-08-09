Cincinnati Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs (28) Anna Kalinskaya

Date: August 9, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

In Picture: Stearns in action (Getty)

Home favorite Peyton Stearns will face off against twenty-eighth seed Anna Kalinskaya in the second round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

Stearns has an 18-17 win/loss record in 2025, with her best outing being reaching the semifinal at the Italian Open, where she lost 5-7, 1-6 to the eventual champion, Jasmine Paolini.

Steran's second-best performance of the season also came on clay, as she reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open, losing 2-6, 4-6 against Aryna Sabalenka. However, since her performance in Rome, the American player could only win one of her next six matches.

Stearns had two opening-round exits in the North American hard-court swing, losing to Venus Williams in Washington and to Emma Raducanu in Montreal. At the Cincinnati Open, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Wang Yafan in the first round.

Anna Kalinskaya has won 16 of her 31 matches in 2025, with one of her early results including a semifinal run in Singapore, where she had to retire against Ann Li. She had some decent clay-court results, reaching the quarterfinals in Charleston and Strasbourg.

However, Kalinskaya's best moment of 2025 came in the North American hard-court swing, as she reached the final of the Citi DC Open, losing 1-6, 2-6 against Leylah Fernandez. She also reached the third round in Montreal, losing 1-6, 1-6 to Elina Svitolina. At the Cincinnati Open, she got a bye in the first round, as she was seeded.

Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Stearns winning the last match 6-2, 6-3 in Rome this year.

Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns +135 +1.5 (-190) Under 21.5 (-125) Anna Kalinskaya -175 -1.5 (+130) Over 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Peyton Stearns vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Stearns has yet to reach a hard-court final in her career, as both her career finals have come on clay, with the American player's only WTA title coming in Rabat in 2024. This is the first time that she will be playing in the second round at the Cincinnati Open.

Kalinskaya has yet to win a title on the WTA Tour, but she has reached two hard-court finals in her career. Apart from the Washington final a few weeks ago, she also reached the final in Dubai last year, losing to Jasmine Paolini.

Kalinskaya is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match, as the Russian is the seeded player and will have the advantage over her American opponent on a hard court.

Pick- Kalinskaya to win in three sets.

