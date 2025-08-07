Cincinnati Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Wang Yafan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs Wang Yafan
Date: August 7, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,152,599
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Peyton Stearns vs Wang Yafan preview
Unseeded Peyton Stearns will face off against fellow unseeded player Wang Yafan in the first round (Round of 128) of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in Ohio on Thursday, August 7.
While Peyton Stearns had a rough start to her season with back-to-back early exits, she found her footing during the clay swing, reaching the semifinals of the Italian Open. It remains her best result so far this year.
After a tough first-round loss at Wimbledon, her North American hardcourt campaign also began on a disappointing note. The American fell to 45-year-old Venus Williams in the opening round, followed by a second-round exit at the Canadian Open before arriving in Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, Yafan, a tour veteran with over a decade of experience, is still searching for a breakthrough. Unfortunately, 2025 hasn’t brought much success for the Chinese either. She’s featured in just three tournaments so far: Brisbane, the Australian Open, and the Canadian Open, bowing out early in all of them.
Now in Cincinnati, Wang will be hoping to string together some wins and build momentum heading into the final Slam of the year.
Peyton Stearns vs Wang Yafan head-to-head
This will be the second meeting between Stearns and Wang on the WTA Tour, with the American currently leading their head-to-head 1-0. She claimed the win in their only previous encounter at the 2024 Miami Open.
Peyton Stearns vs Wang Yafan odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Peyton Stearns vs Wang Yafan prediction
Peyton Stearns and Wang Yafan meet in a matchup that could be tighter than rankings suggest.
Stearns, playing in front of a home crowd, brings plenty of firepower to the table. She’s aggressive off the ground, has a solid serve, and doesn’t shy away from stepping in and taking control of rallies. If she starts well and keeps her unforced errors in check, she has the tools to dictate play from the baseline.
Wang, though, is no stranger to pulling off gritty wins. She’s consistent, quick around the court, and has a knack for redirecting pace. Her flatter strokes and court awareness could come in handy if she can absorb Stearns’ aggression and force longer rallies.
That said, if Stearns serves well and keeps the points on her terms, she should be able to ride the energy of the crowd and edge through a tough contest. The American has the slight upper hand heading in.
Pick: Stearns to win in straight sets