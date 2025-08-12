Cincinnati Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana

Date: August 12, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana preview

In Picture: Opelka in action (Getty)

Home favorite Reilly Opelka will face Argentina's Francisco Comesana in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Including Challenger tennis, Opelka has a 28-20 win/loss record in 2025, with his best outing being a runner-up finish in Brisbane earlier this year. He also had decent grass-court results, reaching the semifinal of the Libema Open, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Zizou Bergs.

Ad

Trending

Opelka started his North American hard-court swing with a 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 loss against Daniil Medvedev in the second round in Washington, followed by a 6-7 (3), 3-6 loss against Learner Tien in the third round in Toronto. At the Cincinnati Open, he began his campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Hugo Dellien in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over sixth seed Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Ad

Francisco Comesana has won 24 of the 44 matches he has played in 2025, including Challenger-level matches. His best result of the year was a runner-up finish at the Oeiras 4 Challenger, losing 0-6, 4-6 against Elmer Moller in the final.

In the lead-up to Cincinnati, Comesana played at the Canadian Open, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur in the second round. He began his campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jaume Munar in the first round, followed by a win via retirement against 29th seed Luciano Darderi in the second round.

Ad

Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka -210 -1.5 (+118) Over 23.5 (-118) Francisco Comesana +160 +1.5 (-170) Under 23.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana prediction

Opelka has won three titles from six finals on hard courts in his ATP career so far. The American player has an 8-5 win/loss record in Cincinnati, with his best result coming in 2020, when he had to retire against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

Comesana has yet to reach a final on the ATP Tour. The Argentine player has had most of his success on the clay courts on the Challenger Tour. However, he does have one Challenger title on a hard-court, winning in São Paolo last year, with a win over Thiago Agustin Tirante in the final.

Ad

Opelka is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as playing on a hard court suits his strengths compared to his Argentine opponent.

Pick- Opelka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More