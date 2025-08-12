Cincinnati Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana
Date: August 12, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $ 9,193,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana preview
Home favorite Reilly Opelka will face Argentina's Francisco Comesana in the third round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Including Challenger tennis, Opelka has a 28-20 win/loss record in 2025, with his best outing being a runner-up finish in Brisbane earlier this year. He also had decent grass-court results, reaching the semifinal of the Libema Open, losing 1-6, 4-6 against Zizou Bergs.
Opelka started his North American hard-court swing with a 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 loss against Daniil Medvedev in the second round in Washington, followed by a 6-7 (3), 3-6 loss against Learner Tien in the third round in Toronto. At the Cincinnati Open, he began his campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Hugo Dellien in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over sixth seed Alex de Minaur in the second round.
Francisco Comesana has won 24 of the 44 matches he has played in 2025, including Challenger-level matches. His best result of the year was a runner-up finish at the Oeiras 4 Challenger, losing 0-6, 4-6 against Elmer Moller in the final.
In the lead-up to Cincinnati, Comesana played at the Canadian Open, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur in the second round. He began his campaign in Cincinnati with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jaume Munar in the first round, followed by a win via retirement against 29th seed Luciano Darderi in the second round.
Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana odds
Reilly Opelka vs Francisco Comesana prediction
Opelka has won three titles from six finals on hard courts in his ATP career so far. The American player has an 8-5 win/loss record in Cincinnati, with his best result coming in 2020, when he had to retire against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.
Comesana has yet to reach a final on the ATP Tour. The Argentine player has had most of his success on the clay courts on the Challenger Tour. However, he does have one Challenger title on a hard-court, winning in São Paolo last year, with a win over Thiago Agustin Tirante in the final.
Opelka is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as playing on a hard court suits his strengths compared to his Argentine opponent.
Pick- Opelka to win in straight sets.