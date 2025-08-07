Cincinnati Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Aug 07, 2025 13:19 GMT
Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien - Image Source: Getty
Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien - Image Source: Getty

Match details

Ad

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien

Date: August 8, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $9,193,540

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV

Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien preview

Opelka at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty
Opelka at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Reilly Opelka will take on Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Opelka has shown glimpses of his top potential this year. After a runner-up finish in Brisbane, he reached the third round in Miami and the semifinals in Rosmalen. He also participated in Wimbledon, but lost to Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

The American will enter Cincinnati after a third-round exit in Toronto. He defeated Sebastian Ofner and Tomas Machac in the first two rounds, but lost to Learner Tien in the third. The 19-year-old beat Opelka in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-3.

Ad
Dellien at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 - Source: Getty
Dellien at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Hugo Dellien has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the third round in Rome and the second round in Marrakech, which are his best results on the main tour. He also secured a title-winning run at the Prostejov Challenger in June.

Ad

Dellien will enter Cincinnati after first-round exits in Bastad and Toronto. He lost to Vit Kopriva in Bastad and Fabian Marozsan in Toronto. The Hungarian defeated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Reilly Opelka
Hugo Dellien
Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien prediction

Opelka has been pushing himself to register a strong result. The American missed out at Wimbledon but was two wins away from clinching the title in Rosmalen. His fiery serve and towering presence have always caused problems for his opponents.

Dellien, on the contrary, has yet to find consistency on the main tour. The Bolivian has made a name for himself at the Challenger circuit, but lacks the artillery to compete against established opponents at the highest level. He has a decent all-around game and likes to play a defensive brand of tennis.

Ad

Considering their record on tour and results this year, Opelka will be a clear favorite to win. The American should be able to stamp his authority and power through to the second round in Cincinnati.

Pick: Opelka to win in straight sets.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications