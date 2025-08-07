Cincinnati Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien
Date: August 8, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $9,193,540
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony LIV
Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien preview
Reilly Opelka will take on Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.
Opelka has shown glimpses of his top potential this year. After a runner-up finish in Brisbane, he reached the third round in Miami and the semifinals in Rosmalen. He also participated in Wimbledon, but lost to Brandon Nakashima in the second round.
The American will enter Cincinnati after a third-round exit in Toronto. He defeated Sebastian Ofner and Tomas Machac in the first two rounds, but lost to Learner Tien in the third. The 19-year-old beat Opelka in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-3.
Meanwhile, Hugo Dellien has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the third round in Rome and the second round in Marrakech, which are his best results on the main tour. He also secured a title-winning run at the Prostejov Challenger in June.
Dellien will enter Cincinnati after first-round exits in Bastad and Toronto. He lost to Vit Kopriva in Bastad and Fabian Marozsan in Toronto. The Hungarian defeated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Reilly Opelka vs Hugo Dellien prediction
Opelka has been pushing himself to register a strong result. The American missed out at Wimbledon but was two wins away from clinching the title in Rosmalen. His fiery serve and towering presence have always caused problems for his opponents.
Dellien, on the contrary, has yet to find consistency on the main tour. The Bolivian has made a name for himself at the Challenger circuit, but lacks the artillery to compete against established opponents at the highest level. He has a decent all-around game and likes to play a defensive brand of tennis.
Considering their record on tour and results this year, Opelka will be a clear favorite to win. The American should be able to stamp his authority and power through to the second round in Cincinnati.
Pick: Opelka to win in straight sets.