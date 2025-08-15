Cincinnati Open 2025 semifinal: Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane
Date: August 16, 2025
Tournament: Cincinnati Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Cincinnati, US
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,139,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane preview
Top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will take on Terence Atmane of France in the semifinal of the Cincinnati Open on Saturday, August 16.
Sinner is simply unstoppable at the moment. The Wimbledon champion has blitzed his way past his opponents in the tournament so far. He has yet to drop a set in his four matches so far. The 23-year-old Italian has beaten Daniel Elahi Galan, Gabriel Diallo, Adrian Mannarino and Felix Auger-Aliassime so far. He lost only two games against Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal, which went on to show the kind of form he was in.
However, Atmane has been the surprise package of the Cincinnati Open so far this year. He has had a fantastic run, beating Yoshihito Nishioka, Flavio Cobolli and Joao Fonseca in his first three matches. Then, he disposed of fourth-seed Taylor Fritz and seventh-seed Holger Rune in his next two matches.
Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane head-to-head
The two players have not played each other. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.
Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane odds
Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane prediction
Sinner is simply at his best on hard courts, capable of relentless ballstriking off either wing. Atmane's forehand is his strength, and the southpaw's cross-court forehand is typically directed at his opponent's backhand. However, the Italian has a strong backhand, and Atmane might not be able to put too much pressure on it.
Moreover, the Frenchman's defense is not strong enough to withstand the onslaught of Sinner's flat groundstrokes. Sinner might direct a lot of traffic towards the Frenchman's backhand, and the latter might respond with backhand slices down the line.
Hence, Sinner should be prepared to get a lot of low balls on his backhand side. Atmane might give the World No. 1 a decent fight, but he will have to play well to take the match into the third set. The odds are stacked against Atmane winning a set on Saturday. Sinner is unlikely to give him a leeway in the semifinal.
Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.