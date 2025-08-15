Cincinnati Open 2025 semifinal: Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane

Date: August 16, 2025

Tournament: Cincinnati Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Cincinnati, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,139,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane preview

Top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will take on Terence Atmane of France in the semifinal of the Cincinnati Open on Saturday, August 16.

Ad

Trending

Sinner is simply unstoppable at the moment. The Wimbledon champion has blitzed his way past his opponents in the tournament so far. He has yet to drop a set in his four matches so far. The 23-year-old Italian has beaten Daniel Elahi Galan, Gabriel Diallo, Adrian Mannarino and Felix Auger-Aliassime so far. He lost only two games against Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal, which went on to show the kind of form he was in.

Ad

However, Atmane has been the surprise package of the Cincinnati Open so far this year. He has had a fantastic run, beating Yoshihito Nishioka, Flavio Cobolli and Joao Fonseca in his first three matches. Then, he disposed of fourth-seed Taylor Fritz and seventh-seed Holger Rune in his next two matches.

Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane head-to-head

The two players have not played each other. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Terence Atmane

Ad

(Odds to be updated when available)

Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane prediction

Sinner is simply at his best on hard courts, capable of relentless ballstriking off either wing. Atmane's forehand is his strength, and the southpaw's cross-court forehand is typically directed at his opponent's backhand. However, the Italian has a strong backhand, and Atmane might not be able to put too much pressure on it.

Ad

Moreover, the Frenchman's defense is not strong enough to withstand the onslaught of Sinner's flat groundstrokes. Sinner might direct a lot of traffic towards the Frenchman's backhand, and the latter might respond with backhand slices down the line.

Hence, Sinner should be prepared to get a lot of low balls on his backhand side. Atmane might give the World No. 1 a decent fight, but he will have to play well to take the match into the third set. The odds are stacked against Atmane winning a set on Saturday. Sinner is unlikely to give him a leeway in the semifinal.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More